The German teams face major challenges in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup. Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain, while Dortmund and Gregor Kobel will take on Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain would love to add another trophy to the successes of recent weeks. In addition to the Champions League, the team from the French capital has also won the league title and the cup at home. Coach Luis Enrique's team showed that their form in the USA is still good with a 4-0 win over Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in the round of 16.

Historic season

"This is clearly a historic season for our club and we want to continue making history in this competition," said Luis Enrique, but emphasized: "We have to stay focused. Vacations and next season are not the things that interest me now. We have to think about recovering and preparing for the game in the best possible conditions."

Paris Saint-Germain are currently shining thanks to their immense offensive power, but also their solid defensive work. At Bayern, the emphasis is on the attack around Harry Kane and Michael Olise. The German champions have scored at least two goals in ten of their last eleven games. A lot will depend on goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is back at the top level after a season of injuries, against the Parisian attack with Ousmane Dembélé, Desiré Doué and Chwitscha Kwarazchelia. "Paris is one of the strongest teams in the world," said the 40-year-old before the game in Atlanta. Coach Vincent Kompany added: "It's against the best team in Europe."

No brotherly duel at Bellingham

If the results of the last four matches are anything to go by, Real Madrid will be the clear favorites against Borussia Dortmund in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In the previous four matches, the Whites have invariably come out on top, most recently last October with a 5-2 victory in the group stage of the Champions League. Dortmund had led 2-0 before the five goals conceded by goalkeeper Kobel. Just under five months earlier, Real secured the Champions League crown for the 15th time thanks to a 2-0 win in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

However, since Xabi Alonso took over as Real Madrid coach, the team has been playing differently than under Carlo Ancelotti. "This is Real Madrid, like Leverkusen was until recently. Very vertical, very fast," said Dortmund coach Niko Kovac.

There will be no duels between the Bellingham brothers in Rutherford. Jobe Bellingham picked up his second caution of the Club World Cup in the 2-1 defeat to Mexican side Monterrey in the round of 16 and is suspended. He will therefore miss the brother duel with Jude Bellingham in the Real Madrid ranks.