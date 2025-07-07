Musiala ruled out with suspected leg fracture - Gallery Jamal Musiala is carried off the pitch after his serious injury in the Club World Cup quarter-final. Image: Keystone Musiala's teammates and opponents react in shock. Image: Keystone Several Bayern supporters look after the injured playmaker. Image: Keystone Musiala is then carried off on a stretcher. Image: Keystone The German international is likely to be out for several months. Image: Keystone Musiala ruled out with suspected leg fracture - Gallery Jamal Musiala is carried off the pitch after his serious injury in the Club World Cup quarter-final. Image: Keystone Musiala's teammates and opponents react in shock. Image: Keystone Several Bayern supporters look after the injured playmaker. Image: Keystone Musiala is then carried off on a stretcher. Image: Keystone The German international is likely to be out for several months. Image: Keystone

After the injured Jamal Musiala, his Bayern colleagues from the USA are also back in Munich. Late on Monday evening, Munich announced that the 22-year-old had undergone a successful operation.

A few hours after his team-mates had long since returned to Munich from the Club World Cup, there was finally some news about Jamal Musiala. As reported by FC Bayern, the 22-year-old underwent successful surgery after dislocating his ankle and breaking his fibula. He will begin his first rehabilitation sessions on Tuesday, according to the German soccer record champions.

The announcement was made by Bayern in the late evening hours. By then, Musiala had long since returned home to undergo surgery, as had the other Bayern stars.

Bad pictures accompany Bayern stars on vacation

The exhausting US trip to the Club World Cup, which ended prematurely for FC Bayern in the quarter-finals against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (0:2), was still visibly in the bones of coach Vincent Kompany's star ensemble as they left the airport. And the team-mates had not yet forgotten the terrible images of Musiala's serious injury as they signed autographs or posed for photos.

While Harry Kane & Co. went on a family vacation after the almost month-long business trip, Musiala spent the summer on sick leave. Following his fibula fracture and various ankle injuries, the operation at the BG Unfallklinik, where doctors saved goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's career in December 2022 after he broke his lower leg while ski touring, will be followed by a long period of rehab for the international.

There is currently no date for Musiala's return to the pitch. The attacking star will "not be available for the next few months", according to a vague club statement.

Eberl is working: "Boys should switch off"

The road to a comeback will "definitely not be easy", said Bayern sporting director Max Eberl. The record champions will have to play the majority of the first half of the season, for which preparation begins in three weeks' time, without their fixture. The Musiala shock has increased the pressure on the attacking department. "I will work," said Eberl - in contrast to the professionals. "First of all, the boys should switch off. That's fundamentally important."

Florian Wirtz would be a stroke of luck right now, but the player of choice is known to have left for Liverpool FC. A knee-jerk emergency plan involving Thomas Müller is unlikely to be implemented. The club icon is said to have said goodbye to his teammates in the dressing room in the USA. FC Bayern would nominally have Serge Gnabry or Heidenheim returnee Paul Wanner in the squad for the attacking midfield role.

