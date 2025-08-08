Is Kingsley Coman leaving FC Bayern after ten years? dpa

He is actually very happy with the squad, says Bayern boss Eberl. Just a few hours later, a transfer expert reports that a star could possibly leave Munich.

According to a media report, Kingsley Coman could leave FC Bayern Munich for Saudi Arabia this summer after all. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the German football record champions are in talks with Al-Nassr. There was initially no official reaction from the club or the player to the report.

Al-Nassr is the team of former world footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and is extremely financially strong. A few days ago, the club signed Ronaldo's compatriot João Félix; the squad also includes former Liverpool and Bayern professional Sadio Mané.

Will Coman change his mind?

Romano wrote on Platform X that Coman is Al-Nassr's top transfer target for the wing-back position. Back in June, the Frenchman had said of Munich at the Club World Cup in the USA: "I would like to stay." However, the 29-year-old may change his mind if he receives a lucrative offer.

Coman has played for Bayern since 2015 and has won nine German championship titles and the Champions League in 2020. He even scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in that premier class final under coronavirus conditions in Lisbon.

Eberl on players willing to move: "Think again"

He is considered one of the top earners at Säbener Strasse; a departure, including a potentially generous transfer fee, could give Bayern financial leeway to look for reinforcements after all. Most recently, efforts to sign Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart were unsuccessful. Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl said on Thursday evening after the test against Tottenham Hotspur (4:0) that the issue was "off the table".

"We are currently very satisfied and very happy with the squad," added Eberl, before adding: "But of course, if someone comes and says: 'I really want to leave the club', then we'll have to think again."

