FC Bayern has been negotiating a new contract with Kimmich for months. Now, according to a media report, the club has canceled its offer. What does this mean for Kimmich?

According to a report in "Bild", FC Bayern has withdrawn its contract offer to Joshua Kimmich. This was the Munich club's reaction to the 30-year-old DFB captain's continued hesitation after months of talks, according to the newspaper.

The defensive player was informed at the beginning of the week that an offer to extend his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the season, was no longer valid. The "Abendzeitung" had previously reported that Bayern no longer wanted to increase their offer. Neither Bayern nor Kimmich have officially commented on the reports.

Bayern apparently want a fundamental decision from Kimmich

After attacking gem Jamal Musiala, winger Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer recently extended their contracts, the future of Kimmich and veteran Thomas Müller is still open. Both are currently only under contract with the German record champions until the end of the season.

According to Bild, Munich are asking Kimmich to make a fundamental decision as to whether he wants to stay or not. However, a separation in the summer is not fixed due to the new development: rather, the club and its currently ailing top performer remain in talks.