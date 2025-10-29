Kane again and again: Bayern win the DFB Cup in Cologne - Gallery Bayern goalscorer Harry Kane was also unstoppable in the DFB Cup at 1. FC Köln. Image: dpa Ibrahim Maza scored for Bayer Leverkusen to make it 3-2 in stoppage time of extra time. Image: dpa Álex Grimaldo made it 1:0 for Bayer Leverkusen with a free-kick. Image: dpa VfB Stuttgart celebrate their cup win in Mainz with goalscorer Atakan Karazor. Image: dpa Marcus Mathisen scored to make it 2-0 in Magdeburg's cup win. Image: dpa Kane again and again: Bayern win the DFB Cup in Cologne - Gallery Bayern goalscorer Harry Kane was also unstoppable in the DFB Cup at 1. FC Köln. Image: dpa Ibrahim Maza scored for Bayer Leverkusen to make it 3-2 in stoppage time of extra time. Image: dpa Álex Grimaldo made it 1:0 for Bayer Leverkusen with a free-kick. Image: dpa VfB Stuttgart celebrate their cup win in Mainz with goalscorer Atakan Karazor. Image: dpa Marcus Mathisen scored to make it 2-0 in Magdeburg's cup win. Image: dpa

1. FC Köln played a good game for a long time, but in the end Bayern clearly won the cup match. This is also due to the strong ex-Cologne player Urbig in the Bayern goal - and the unstoppable Kane.

After their 14th win in their 14th competitive match, the super Bavarians stormed to Jonas Urbig and thanked their goalkeeper for his classy performance at his old place of work. Together with double goalscorer Harry Kane (38th and 64th minute), the 22-year-old substitute for the suspended Manuel Neuer was the match-winner in a commanding 4-1 (2-1) win at 1. FC Köln, which secured the clever record champions from Munich a place in the last 16 of the DFB Cup.

"It was a total battle, but we came back. That's why I'm satisfied," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany on the ARD microphone and praised Kane: "He has an incredibly strong body. He does so many other things for the team and in the end he scored two goals again." Urbig added: "We did a great job as a team today. We're delighted that we were able to extend our streak."

𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗔𝗜𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥 𝗭𝗘𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗡! 🤯



𝟭𝟰 𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗘 - 𝟭𝟰 𝗦𝗜𝗘𝗚𝗘: Das gab's noch NIE in den Top-5-Ligen. 💪 pic.twitter.com/reAo3A9AEj — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 29, 2025

Luiz Diaz (36') had equalized Cologne's lead from Ragnar Ache (31') at the start from an undetected offside position. Michael Olise (72) finished off a counter-attack to score Bayern's fourth and final goal.

"You could sense that we had a chance. We got off to a good start and caused chaos. It's all the more bitter to go into the break 2-1 down," said Cologne goalkeeper and former world champion Ron-Robert Zieler: "Bayern dominated the second half, but unfortunately it wasn't enough at the back."

Cologne get off to a great start

The brash Cologne team only sniffed at a sensation for 30 minutes. Spurred on time and again by motivator Lukas Kwasniok, who spurred them on in a T-shirt even in the rain on the sidelines in temperatures of around 13 degrees, FC played boldly forward and created several good opportunities. However, the strong Isak Johannesson (11) and Jakub Kaminski (25) failed to beat the best man on the pitch up to that point: goalkeeper Urbig.

The 22-year-old returned to his home club for the first time since his move to Munich. Obviously highly motivated at his old place of work, Urbig initially saved the record champions from falling behind. Only after a Johannesson corner was the young goalkeeper powerless when Ache headed in after a slip-up by Dayot Upamecano, transforming the Cologne stadium into a madhouse almost two weeks before the official start of the carnival.

Cologne keeper Zieler makes a mistake

Shortly afterwards, the hangover had already set in within just two minutes. Particularly bitter: Diaz had been clearly offside when he equalized. Former national keeper Ron-Robert Zieler, who is preferred to regular goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe in the DFB Cup, had slapped a shot from Josip Stanisic directly in front of Diaz's feet. As no video referee is used in the second round of the cup, the mistake by Tobias Welz and his team of referees was not corrected.

A short time later, it was not luck but the world class of goalgetter Kane that gave Bayern the lead. The England captain made the most of a pass from Olise as he turned the ball past Zieler and into the far corner.

Cologne responded bravely again after the break. However, Bayern were able to counter-attack early on in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Diaz missed a huge opportunity to make an early decision, running in alone towards Zieler but chasing the ball over the Rhineland side's goal. In the end it was still clear.

Goal machine Kane

Kane headed in the winner from a corner after Cologne keeper Zieler was far too indecisive with the ball. It was the English goal machine's 22nd goal of the season in his 14th competitive match. Shortly afterwards, the evening was also over for Cologne's great hope for the future, Said El Mala. The 19-year-old, who apart from a few skillful actions in the first half was unable to make a decisive impact this time, was substituted after just over an hour.

As a result, the hoped-for talent duel with Bayern's Lennart Karl did not take place. The 17-year-old was only substituted a quarter of an hour before the end of the game. By then, the game had long since been decided after Olise's counter-attacking goal.

