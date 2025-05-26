Following the departure of former coach Simone Inzaghi to Saudi Arabia, Inter Milan have apparently found a successor quickly. According to reports in various Italian newspapers, the Champions League finalists will in future be coached by Romanian Cristian Chivu.

The 44-year-old was previously active as a player and youth coach for the current Italian runners-up. Since the spring, he has coached Serie A rivals Parma Calcio, which he saved from relegation.

Chivu is to receive a two-year contract. Inter had recently made intensive efforts to recruit the coach of rivals Como 1907, Cesc Fàbregas. However, the 38-year-old wants to stay at Lake Como.

🚨⚫️🔵 Cristian Chivu signs in as new Inter manager until June 2027, here we go!



Agreement done for Chivu who signs a two year deal and leaves Parma to return to Inter.



It follows negotiations off this morning for Cesc Fabregas. pic.twitter.com/PHtCYnDRga — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025

Already active at Inter as a player and youth coach

Chivu played in defense for Inter between 2007 and 2014. He won the Champions League with the team in 2010. He has worked there as a youth coach since 2018. Other clubs during his time as a player included Ajax Amsterdam and AS Roma. He also played 75 times for the Romanian national team.

Inzaghi signed a contract in Saudi Arabia after the 5-0 debacle in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. According to media reports, the 49-year-old will receive an annual salary of up to 25 million euros at Saudi club Al-Hilal. Like Inter, Al-Hilal are taking part in the upcoming Club World Cup in the USA.