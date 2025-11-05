After playing brilliant football in the first half against Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern showed a whole new quality when outnumbered. Coach Kompany has created a winning machine. Only one thing irritates goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

FC Bayern are unstoppable, winning the away game in Paris and demonstrating new qualities against the defending champions.

After Luis Diaz was sent off, the second half degenerated into a defensive battle for the German record champions. "We know we can play football, we can run, but if we have to defend, we can do that too," said sporting director Max Eberl after the final whistle.

Manuel Neuer also praised his team's defensive play. However, the Bayern goalkeeper was surprised by the referee's behavior shortly before sending off his team-mate Diaz. Show more

After the successful show of strength while outnumbered at Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, the Bayern stars were able to celebrate themselves in a whole new category - as defensive monsters. After the 2:1 (2:0) and the 16th win in the 16th game of the season, does that finally make them one of the top favorites to win the title - even though it is now autumn?

"Some teams were already in very good form in November. But in the end, it's how you're in form in March, April and May that counts. At the moment, of course, we're a top European team," said Joshua Kimmich after his 100th match in the top flight. "We deserved to beat Paris and now have Arsenal next. We can prove ourselves again there." The "Gunners" from London have also started the league phase with four wins and are second behind new league leaders FC Bayern.

The euphoric coach Vincent Kompany, who stormed onto the pitch after the final whistle, spoke of an evening of "work and emotion" at Princes Park. "But the Champions League winner is not decided now," emphasized the master builder of a Munich team that has become a winning machine.

Eberl: We can also defend

And with a whole new facet. "It was another important step for us. We know we can play football, we can run, but if we have to defend, we can do that too," said sporting director Max Eberl.

In fact, the German record champions dominated the PSG team in the eleven versus eleven and, thanks to Luis Diaz's two goals, did not actually lead by a large enough margin. After the red card for the Colombian, who seriously injured opponent Achraf Hakimi on his 27th birthday with an overzealous tackle on his left foot, other virtues were required after the break.

It was "a defensive battle", as Eberl said. In which the central defenders Dayot Upaemecano and Jonathan Tah stood out and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was only beaten by João Neves to make it 1-2. "The first half was brilliant from us. And the second was suffering together and defending together. We showed that we can do that too and are ready for it," said Tah.

Manuel Neuer also said: "It was a battle in the second half. But we play outnumbered against outnumbered often enough in training. We want to defend really well and today we proved that we can do it."

There was only one thing that irritated the Bayern goalkeeper that evening: before referee Maurizio Mariani gave Luis Diaz a sending-off, he called Neuer over to him. "That was pointless because he just told me the decision. Then he should send him off, he doesn't need to get me out of the goal."

Grateful Diaz high-fives his team-mates

Luis Diaz was relieved after the game, for whom the evening was a dramatic one between match winner and red card offender. "He was the first to stand in the dressing room and high-fived every player," revealed Eberl. "He knows that he is grateful to the team. But on the other hand, the team is also grateful to him for scoring the two goals."