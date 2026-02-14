Harry Kane is Bayern Munich's reliable goalscorer Keystone

Bayern Munich have no problems in their away win against Werder Bremen and extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points.

Keystone-SDA SDA

One day after Dortmund's commanding victory over Mainz, the other top teams also won. Bayern Munich were able to rely on top scorer Harry Kane in their 3-0 win in Bremen, who scored in the first half with a penalty and a low shot from beyond the penalty area. After 22 rounds, the Englishman has 26 goals. That is four goals more than Bremen, who have been winless in the league since the beginning of November. Leon Goretzka made it 3-0 in the 70th minute.

Hoffenheim remain well on course for the Champions League. One week after the defeat in the top match against Bayern Munich, the team of Austrian coach Christian Ilzer got back on the road to success. The 3-0 win at home against Freiburg was their sixth victory in their seventh game of the year. Fisnik Asllani and Ozan Kabak scored in the first six minutes after the break, before Valentin Gendrey added the third goal in stoppage time. Freiburg were without Johan Manzambi, who was suspended, while Bruno Ogbus played in central defense.

There were also home wins for Bayer Leverkusen (4-0 against St. Pauli), Hamburger SV (3-2 against Union Berlin) and Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt won 3-0 against Borussia Mönchengladbach with the strong Aurèle Amenda in the back three and for the first time since mid-December. Nico Elvedi played through for Mönchengladbach.

Telegram and table:

Hamburger SV - Union Berlin 3:2 (2:1). - Goals: 28. Querfeld (penalty) 0:1. 35. Königsdörffer 1:1. 45. Capaldo 2:1. 82. Königsdörffer 3:1. 89. Ilic 3:2. - Comments: Hamburger SV with Muheim.

Werder Bremen - Bayern Munich 0:3 (0:2). - Goals: 22. Kane (penalty) 0:1. 25. Kane 0:2. 70. Goretzka 0:3. - Comments: Werder Bremen with Schmidt (from 65).

Hoffenheim - Freiburg 3:0 (0:0). - Goals: 46 Asllani 1:0. 51 Kabak 2:0. 95 Gendrey 3:0. - Comments: Freiburg with Ogbus, without Manzambi (suspended).

Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Mönchengladbach 3:0 (2:0). - Goals: 24. Brown 1:0. 34. Amaimouni-Echghouyab 2:0. 75. Knauff 3:0. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda. Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi.

Bayer Leverkusen - St. Pauli 4:0 (2:0). - Goals: 13. Quansah 1:0. 14. Schick 2:0. 52. Tapsoba 3:0. 78. Poku 4:0. - Comments: Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (substitute).