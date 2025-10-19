Bayern Munich could also rely on Harry Kane against Borussia Dortmund. Picture: sda

Harry Kane is running out of superlatives. Goals, dream passes, tackles - the Bayern star delivered the complete program in the league summit against Dortmund. The club boss jokes about the record transfer fee.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Harry Kane breaks the 400 career goal barrier against Dortmund. "That's crazy, that's madness," emphasized Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

But Kane impressed even more against BVB as a director with dream passes and a monster save shortly before the end.

"If someone had told us that Harry would improve from season to season, we would probably have paid even more," joked CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen Show more

Harry Kane snapped a selfie with a broad grin. The 400-goal barrier was the world-class striker's next top mark in the German Clásico. But the super striker impressed even more against BVB as a director with dream passes and, shortly before the final whistle, with a monster save as a defender. "I think it was one of my best games, probably even of my career," said England's national team captain after FC Bayern's 2:1 win against Borussia Dortmund.

"Then we would have paid even more"

It was largely thanks to Kane's all-round carefree package that Munich celebrated their eleventh win in their eleventh competitive match of the season. "If someone had told us that Harry would improve from season to season, we would probably have paid even more," joked the cheerful CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen about the record transfer fee.

Munich paid around 100 million euros to Tottenham Hotspur for the super striker, who was signed in the summer of 2023. At the age of 32, he is in the prime of his career. "Physically and mentally, I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in my entire career," said playmaker Kane, who ran well over 11 kilometers, the third most in his team.

Lead in the table grows

Bayern extended their lead in the table to five points over new runners-up Leipzig. When asked for congratulations on the championship, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany smiled wearily.

"My compliments on what they have achieved so far, but I also want to win the next eleven games and then again," said the Belgian about the winning streak, which he wants to extend against Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday. Dreesen also played down the premature title predictions. "I don't believe that the trophy has ever been won on the seventh matchday," said the CEO.

The opening goal, which was discussed due to a small push against Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, was Kane's 400th competitive goal at club level. It was his 22nd competitive goal of the season and his twelfth league goal of the season. German coach Julian Nagelsmann could only dream of having such a striker in the stands.

Messi, Ronaldo, Kane

"Guys like Messi and Ronaldo" have set the bar so high that people think it's normal, said Kompany. "But 400 goals - that's crazy, that's madness." The opponent was also amazed. "He's probably the most complete striker in Europe right now," said BVB defender Nico Schlotterbeck. In the premier class on Tuesday at FC Copenhagen, things should be a little less turbulent for his defensive line than in front of 75,000 spectators in the Allianz Arena.

"The result is close, but it shows us that we can keep up with Bayern Munich," said Borussia coach Niko Kovac after the first defeat of the season. After his announced "fist" announcement as a course of action, his team only received caresses for too long.

Kimmich satisfied: Very complete victory

But who knows - perhaps without Kane's energetic tackle shortly before the final whistle, Bayern would not have won after all. "That's simply a leader. That's a head of this team," said sporting director Max Eberl.

"It was a very complete win because there was simply a lot to it," said midfield boss Joshua Kimmich. The first half was "close to how we want it to be", said the national team captain. In the second half, they held their own "despite the resistance". "We are on the way to making very good progress. But we have to get even better if we want to stay in all competitions until March, April, May," said Kimmich.

