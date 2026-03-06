  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Bayern celebrate clear home win against Gladbach

SDA

6.3.2026 - 22:36

The Bayern Munich players are still on a high
The Bayern Munich players are still on a high
Keystone

Bayern Munich easily take the next step towards defending their title. The record champions won 4:1 against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Keystone-SDA

06.03.2026, 22:36

07.03.2026, 08:13

Thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Konrad Laimer, the hosts lived up to their role as favorites before the break, even without injured top striker Harry Kane. Nico Elvedi and his colleagues in defense were under constant pressure.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained injured in the dressing room at half-time. Bayern kept up the pace and increased their lead with a penalty through Jamal Musiala. Gladbach's Rocco Reitz had been sent off with a red card immediately beforehand. Nicolas Jackson and Gladbach's Wael Mohya also scored in the closing stages.

While Bayern at least temporarily extended their lead in the table to 14 points, Gladbach are in twelfth place and in danger of relegation. Especially as the competition could still score this weekend.

Telegram and table

Bayern Munich - Borussia Mönchengladbach 4:1 (2:0). - Goals: 33rd Díaz 1:0. 45th Laimer 2:0. 57th Musiala (penalty) 3:0. 79th Jackson 4:0. 89th Mohya 4:1. - Remarks: 55th red card against Reitz (Mönchengladbach). Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi.

