The Bayern Munich players are still on a high Keystone

Bayern Munich easily take the next step towards defending their title. The record champions won 4:1 against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Konrad Laimer, the hosts lived up to their role as favorites before the break, even without injured top striker Harry Kane. Nico Elvedi and his colleagues in defense were under constant pressure.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained injured in the dressing room at half-time. Bayern kept up the pace and increased their lead with a penalty through Jamal Musiala. Immediately beforehand, Gladbach's Rocco Reitz had been sent off with a red card. Nicolas Jackson and Gladbach's Wael Mohya also scored in the closing stages.

While Bayern at least temporarily extended their lead in the table to 14 points, Gladbach are in twelfth place and in danger of relegation. Especially as the competition could still score this weekend.

Telegram and table

Bayern Munich - Borussia Mönchengladbach 4:1 (2:0). - Goals: 33rd Díaz 1:0. 45th Laimer 2:0. 57th Musiala (penalty) 3:0. 79th Jackson 4:0. 89th Mohya 4:1. - Remarks: 55th red card against Reitz (Mönchengladbach). Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi.

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 25/66. 2. Borussia Dortmund 24/52. 3. Hoffenheim 24/46. 4. VfB Stuttgart 24/46. 5. RB Leipzig 24/44. 6. Bayer Leverkusen 24/43. 7. Eintracht Frankfurt 24/34. 8. SC Freiburg 24/33. 9. Augsburg 24/31. 10. Union Berlin 24/28. 11. Hamburger SV 24/26. 12. Borussia Mönchengladbach 25/25. 13. 1. FC Köln 24/24. 14. Mainz 05 24/23. 15. St. Pauli 24/23. 16. Werder Bremen 24/22. 17. Wolfsburg 24/20. 18. Heidenheim 24/14.