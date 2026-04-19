Bayern Munich celebrates its 35th championship title - Gallery Bayern Munich celebrates its 35th title Image: Keystone Vincent Kompany also won the championship trophy in his second year in Munich Image: Keystone Top scorer Harry Kane celebrated with his children Image: Keystone There may be even more for fans to celebrate this season Image: Keystone Bayern Munich celebrates its 35th championship title - Gallery Bayern Munich celebrates its 35th title Image: Keystone Vincent Kompany also won the championship trophy in his second year in Munich Image: Keystone Top scorer Harry Kane celebrated with his children Image: Keystone There may be even more for fans to celebrate this season Image: Keystone

What a week for FC Bayern. First the Champions League victory against Real Madrid, then the early win of the 35th championship. But there was one fly in the ointment.

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Vincent Kompany threw his arms up in the air and hugged his Munich stars after winning his 35th championship ahead of schedule. Harry Kane & Co. donned white T-shirts with a cockatoo on them - a curious cult figure at FC Bayern since the 2025 celebrations. Honorary President Uli Hoeness and club boss Herbert Hainer toasted with a beer in the stands, and then celebrated with the professionals in front of the south curve.

"It feels wonderful. These moments take a lot of work, then you have to enjoy it," said coach Kompany on DAZN. Joshua Kimmich added: "It's extremely special. This season in particular, we're playing a very good Bundesliga season. The way we've done it is special."

After the injury shock to Serge Gnabry, Munich took advantage of the advantage of their long-suffering rivals Borussia Dortmund and completed part one of their treble mission with a 4-2 (3-1) win over VfB Stuttgart on matchday 30. "It wasn't a season of ups and downs, we were very consistent," said Kimmich. "We haven't managed that so often at this level. We are very, very proud."

New now record champions at record champions

After a teeny-tiny system malfunction in the first half, the Munich players around Jamal Musiala, who were rotated in eight positions, gave their coach Vincent Kompany his 50th win in his 64th Bundesliga match with FC Bayern. "We can still win something," said Kompany after the game. "It's not over yet, it goes on."

Three days before the DFB Cup semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen, the Belgian was able to give stars like Harry Kane, who only came on at the break and then scored again straight away, a well-deserved rest. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer experienced his 13th championship, equaling record champion Thomas Müller, completely from the bench. A few minutes before the final whistle, Bayern employees brought championship shirts in brown bags into the stadium.

World Cup exit for Gnabry?

One fly in the ointment amid the jubilation is Gnabry's serious adductor injury, which the international sustained in the final training session. He will be out "for a long time". But for how long exactly? For the attacking player, the highlights at the end of the month against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Premier League are likely to be over. Will the 30-year-old even be fit again for the World Cup in the summer?

Raphaël Guerreiro (31st minute), Kane substitute Nicolas Jackson (33rd) and Alphonso Davies (37th) turned the deficit in the first 45 minutes through Chris Führich (21st). In front of 75,000 spectators, substitute Kane (52) then took the German record champions' goal tally to an incredible 109, with Chema (88) scoring for Stuttgart shortly before the end to bring the game to a close.

Kompany had already ruled out a Bayern party before the final act of the championship. After all, Munich are on a treble mission.