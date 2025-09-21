  1. Residential Customers
"Come on boys" Bayern coach Kompany annoyed by questions about B-Elf

Vincent Kompany and his team have made a successful start to the season. Nevertheless, the Bayern coach has to answer irritating questions.
Olise, Kimmich and Gnabry out? It was no big deal for head coach Vincent Kompany. But the win at Hoffenheim revealed a lack of quality in Bayern's second tier.

DPA

Vincent Kompany was irritated to the max. "I'm surprised that the question has come up so often. I can't react too much, but come on guys, we're in 2025 - it's important that we use the whole squad and don't always wait until the moment when something goes wrong," said the FC Bayern Munich coach after the 4-1 win at TSG Hoffenheim.

Kompany had previously been asked - once again on Saturday - about his rotation after the 3-1 win over Chelsea FC. In his five changes to the starting eleven, the Belgian head coach had left out leading player Joshua Kimmich and the two attacking players Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise, among others.

Bundesliga. Kane shoots down Hoffenheim with hat-trick ++ HSV shiver their way to first win of the season

BundesligaKane shoots down Hoffenheim with hat-trick ++ HSV shiver their way to first win of the season

"It's very, very logical and necessary," said Kompany on the rotation. Triple goalscorer Harry Kane agreed with the coach and said on Sky: "There were a few changes compared to Wednesday, we need that."

Eberl on the first half: "Poor overall"

Kompany had Kane to thank in particular for the fact that the wholesale substitution did not take revenge. The Englishman scored his sixth, seventh and eighth goals of the season, paving the way for the record Bundesliga start that FC Bayern achieved with a clear victory only at the end. "We played very well in the second half," said Kompany. Sporting director Max Eberl, on the other hand, called the first half "poor overall".

Which was also - although Eberl explicitly contradicted this - down to the new players. Full-back Sascha Boey once again made a mistake that almost led to an early goal against. Youngster Lennart Karl had a difficult time until his assist before the break.

"I would be stupid if ..."Now Eberl talks about Hoeness turmoil and resignation rumors

And new signing Nicolas Jackson has yet to prove his suitability for Bayern in the first few weeks. "The time is still relatively short. You can tell that the bond isn't there yet. You have to be honest about that," said Eberl about the 24-year-old Jackson. "What we always want to expect is willingness, and that's what he's shown." After just over an hour, Olise, Kimmich and Gnabry came into the game.

