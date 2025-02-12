FC Bayern are not doing well away from home in the Champions League this season. Coach Vincent Kompany is hoping for an effect.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Bayern Munich face Celtic Glasgow on Wednesday evening in the battle for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Hosts Celtic are unbeaten in home games in the current Champions League season: three wins and one draw from four games at Celtic Park. The Hoops will be looking to continue their unbeaten run of 35 home games in all competitions.

Vincent Kompany is counting on FC Bayern Munich to learn important lessons from painful Champions League defeats such as the 3-0 loss at Feyenoord Rotterdam. "My hope is that we turn these moments into key moments so that we can make progress as a team," said the Munich coach ahead of the first leg of the play-off in Europe's premier football league on Wednesday (9pm on blue Sport).

In the reformed league phase of the Champions League, FC Bayern suffered heavy defeats at Aston Villa (0:1), FC Barcelona (1:4) and most recently in Rotterdam (0:3). "But the psychology of this game is different because it's two games. Celtic also have to come to us," said the 38-year-old Belgian.

Against Celtic Glasgow, Munich now want to create a good starting position for the second leg next Tuesday in Munich if they want to secure a place in the round of 16. Serge Gnabry, who has been absent due to illness, is back in the squad.

Neuer at Celtic Park for the first time

Manuel Neuer is set to make his debut at Celtic Park. "I'm looking forward to this atmosphere, to a bit of football history and the history that Celtic has written," said the captain. When Munich won 2-1 in 2017, the 38-year-old was absent through injury. "I didn't have to turn the TV down now, but of course I felt the atmosphere," said Neuer.

Celtic looking forward to "kings of football"

The hosts emphasize their great respect, but also see an opportunity. "FC Bayern is one of the giants of European football. They really are the kings of football with what they have achieved at this level over the years," said coach Brendan Rodgers.

"We've worked on the basics, we've improved our footwork and physicality. I think we can do it and with the energy and support behind us, anything is possible in this game."

Bayern Munich face Celtic at Celtic Park on Wednesday in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Celtic suffered defeat in their last game, losing 4-2 away to Aston Villa, with Adam Idah the only player to get on the scoresheet, scoring twice. Since then, they have won three in a row in all competitions.

Bayern Munich claimed a 3-1 home win over Slovan Bratislava in their last game. Thomas Muller, Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman scored in the win. They have won four in a row in all competitions ahead of Wednesday's game.

The last time the two sides met, Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Celtic Park in the Champions League group stage in October 2017. Kingsley Coman scored the first goal for Bayern in the 22nd minute. Javi Martínez was also successful. Callum McGregor scored the only goal for the Hoops in the 74th minute.

Two players who have caught the eye for Celtic in the Champions League are Idah and Daizen Maeda. They are the team's joint top scorers with three goals. The visitors from Bayern Munich are led by Kane, who has already scored six times this Champions League season. He ranks fifth among the competition's BEST scorers in the 2024/2025 season.

The hosts have scored in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions. They have not conceded a goal since the Premier League game against Rangers in January.

In their last six games in all competitions, Celtic have won five and lost once. They have scored 19 goals and conceded six in that time, scoring 1-0 in five of the six games. They scored nine goals in the first half, while their opponents scored four times in the first 45 minutes. Bayern Munich have won five and lost once in their last six games. In that time they have scored 15 goals and conceded 10, scoring 1-0 in five of the six games. They scored six goals in the first half, while their opponents scored three times before the break.