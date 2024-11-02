Harry Kane scored two goals and provided an assist against Union Berlin Keystone

Bayern Munich defend their lead at the top of the table after the 9th Bundesliga round. The record champions beat Union Berlin 3-0 at home, while Eintracht Frankfurt won by an even greater margin.

Frankfurt continued their good start to the season in impressive fashion, outclassing bottom club Bochum 7:2 in their own stadium. After just over half an hour, the score was already 4:0. The last three goals for the young team of coach Dino Toppmöller came between the 61st and 69th minutes, even before Swiss defender Aurèle Amenda came on for the final minutes. Hugo Ekitiké scored twice, Omar Marmoush was involved in three goals and has already scored 16 times this season.

Harry Kane scored three times for FC Bayern, who are six points ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt. The Englishman scored two goals against in-form Union Berlin and set up Kingsley Coman's 2-0 just before the break.

Kiel with their first win

Holstein Kiel celebrated a historic success with their first win in Bundesliga 1. The North Germans, who were promoted to the league 61 years ago for the first time in the summer, beat Heidenheim at home thanks to a goal from Patrick Erras after a set-piece. This makes Bochum the last team still without a win.

For Bochum, the dismissal of coach Peter Zeidler has brought no improvement. In the two championship matches since then, the third-last team from last season has conceded twelve goals. Never before has a Bundesliga team been worse off than Bochum (1 point and 9:29 goals) after nine rounds.

Bayern Munich - Union Berlin 3:0 (2:0). - 75,000 spectators. - Goals: 15 Kane (penalty) 1:0. 43 Coman 2:0. 51 Kane 3:0.

Wolfsburg - Augsburg 1:1 (0:1). - 22'654 spectators. - Goals: 34 Tietz 0:1. 82 Amoura 1:1. - Remarks: Wolfsburg without Zesiger (substitute). Augsburg without Vargas (injured).

Hoffenheim - St. Pauli 0:2 (0:1). - Goals: 20. Afolayan 0:1. 93. Albers 0:2.

Holstein Kiel - Heidenheim 1:0 (1:0). - 14'405 spectators. - Goal: 28. Erras 1:0.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Bochum 7:2 (4:1). - 58'000 spectators. - Goals: 9. Ekitiké 1:0. 18. Omar Marmoush 2:0. 20. Knauff 3:0. 32. Brown 4:0. 35. de Wit 4:1. 51. Hofmann 4:2. 61. Mahmoud Dahoud 5:2. 66. Uzun 6:2. 69. Ekitiké 7:2. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda (from 81st). Bochum without Loosli (not in the squad).

The other games of the 9th round. Friday: Bayer Leverkusen - VfB Stuttgart 0-0. - Saturday: Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig 18.30. - Sunday: SC Freiburg - Mainz 05 15.30. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Werder Bremen 17.30.

1. Bayern Munich 9/23 (32:7). 2. RB Leipzig 8/20 (14:3). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 9/17 (23:14). 4. Bayer Leverkusen 9/16 (20:15). 5. SC Freiburg 8/15 (13:11). 6. Union Berlin 9/15 (9:8). 7. Borussia Dortmund 8/13 (15:14). 8. VfB Stuttgart 9/13 (17:16). 9. Werder Bremen 8/12 (14:16). 10. Augsburg 9/11 (13:20). 11. Borussia Mönchengladbach 8/10 (11:13). 12. Heidenheim 9/10 (12:12). 13. Mainz 05 8/9 (12:13). 14. Wolfsburg 9/9 (16:17). 15. St. Pauli 9/8 (7:11). 16. Hoffenheim 9/8 (13:19). 17. Holstein Kiel 9/5 (11:23). 18. Bochum 9/1 (9:29).

