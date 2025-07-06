Musiala ruled out with suspected leg fracture - Gallery Jamal Musiala is carried off the pitch after his serious injury in the Club World Cup quarter-final. Image: Keystone Musiala's teammates and opponents react in shock. Image: Keystone Several Bayern supporters look after the injured playmaker. Image: Keystone Musiala is then carried off on a stretcher. Image: Keystone The German international is likely to be out for several months. Image: Keystone Musiala ruled out with suspected leg fracture - Gallery Jamal Musiala is carried off the pitch after his serious injury in the Club World Cup quarter-final. Image: Keystone Musiala's teammates and opponents react in shock. Image: Keystone Several Bayern supporters look after the injured playmaker. Image: Keystone Musiala is then carried off on a stretcher. Image: Keystone The German international is likely to be out for several months. Image: Keystone

Jamal Musiala will be out for a long time due to a fracture of his left fibula and an ankle injury. Bayern Munich announced the news the day after their quarter-final defeat to PSG in the Club World Cup.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the quarter-final of the Club World Cup against PSG, Bayern star Jamal Musiala is seriously injured after a duel with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

FC Bayern announced the day after: Musiala has suffered a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula and will be out for a long time.

"Jamal is extremely sad, extremely dejected," reports sporting director Max Eberl. Show more

Ankle dislocation and fibula fracture: Bayern's Jamal Musiala will be out for a long time. This was announced by the German record champions the day after their quarter-final exit from the Club World Cup. The 22-year-old flew from Orlando to Munich on Sunday morning and will be operated on soon.

"This serious injury and the long absence are a real shock for Jamal and all of us. This affects FC Bayern. Everyone knows how immensely important Jamal is for our game and what a central role he plays for our team," sporting director Max Eberl is quoted as saying. "In addition, the human impact is enormously bitter, we all feel for him: Jamal has just come back from injury and will now miss a long time again. He is getting everything he needs from us. We will support him intensively and be by his side and are already looking forward to seeing him back on the pitch."

Sprunggelenksluxation und Wadenbeinbruch: Jamal Musiala fällt lange aus.



Gute und schnelle Genesung, Jamal! 🙏 Wir stehen alle hinter dir! ❤️



🔗 https://t.co/WMF2qNj0r1 pic.twitter.com/LWx6WsYyvg — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) July 6, 2025

"Jamal is extremely sad"

In the serious sports accident, PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma crashed into Musiala's lower left leg with the full force of his thigh during a defensive action. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had already outlined a plan in the USA to carry out both the operation and the follow-up treatment in Germany.

Meanwhile, the Italian goalkeeper addressed the injured Musiala via Instagram. "All my prayers and good wishes are with you @jamalmusiala10," wrote Donnarumma.

"Jamal is extremely sad, extremely dejected," reported Eberl. The World Cup matches were his first after an injury break of more than two months due to a torn muscle bundle in his thigh. The outing against PSG was the attacking star's first in the Munich starting eleven for three months.

You might also be interested in this