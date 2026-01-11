4:0 against Augsburg: Borussia Mönchengladbach celebrate only their second home win of the season Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach consolidated their place in the middle of the Bundesliga table. The team from the Lower Rhine defeated FC Augsburg 4:0 in the 16th round, while Bayern beat Wolfsburg even higher.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The game at Borussia-Park was decided after just 36 minutes when Haris Tabakovic made it 3-0. After around an hour, the former Swiss junior international stifled the visitors' last hopes of a comeback with his ninth goal of the season.

Nico Elvedi, who played as usual in the Gladbach defense, had a quiet afternoon. His national team colleagues Fabian Rieder (until 46) and Cédric Zesiger were unable to change that for Augsburg.

While Gladbach moved up to 10th place with only their second home win of the season, Augsburg remain in 15th. The gap to a relegation place is now just two points after the third winless game in a row.

Bayern with 8:1 victory

Bayern Munich remain lonely at the top of the table. With an 8:1 win against Wolfsburg, the record champions are marching towards the title in leaps and bounds. The lead over the competition is already eleven points.

Luis Díaz, Raphaël Guerreiro, Harry Kane, Leon Goretzka and Michael Olise scored twice in the resounding victory against Wolfsburg. The Wolves also scored two own goals through Kilian Fischer and Moritz Jenz.