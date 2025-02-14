Staying with FC Bayern for the long term: Jamal Musiala. Picture: Sven Hoppe/dpa

FC Bayern and Jamal Musiala make a groundbreaking decision for the future - ahead of the summit meeting with Leverkusen. He wants to stay with the Munich club until 2030.

FC Bayern has extended the contract with exceptional footballer Jamal Musiala until mid-2030. The record-breaking Munich champions have thus clarified the royal personnel matter one day before the Bundesliga clash with defending champions and runners-up Bayer Leverkusen.

"Top clubs all over the world are looking for difference players - and Jamal Musiala once again stands out. He is shaping the present of FC Bayern, he will also shape the future and is a face of our new generation," said Chief Sports Officer Max Eberl in a Bayern statement.

Musiala's previous contract was valid until the end of June 2026. The 21-year-old's market value is estimated at well over 100 million euros. "People go to the stadium because of Jamal Musiala, he's an absolutely exceptional player, sometimes you get the feeling that gravity doesn't apply to him. Compliments to our sporting management and the board," said Bayern President Herbert Hainer: "Today is a very good day for FC Bayern."

Musiala wants to "achieve great things" with Bayern

Musiala is set to shape an era as a face of the club. He is already a key player at the club and in the national team. Alongside Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, who he will also face this Saturday (6.30pm), Musiala is the greatest hope for German football.

He himself says of his new contract: "FC Bayern is one of the most important clubs in the world, this is where I took my first steps into professional football and I am convinced that I can achieve great things with this club in the coming years."

Musiala joined FC Bayern Campus in the summer of 2019 from Chelsea FC's youth academy, but quickly made the step up to the professional ranks. There, just like in the national team, the dribbling artist quickly became a top performer. Musiala is regarded internationally as one of the players who could one day become a world footballer or win the Ballon d'Or. The soccer artist is believed to be the best in the world, just like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo were.

Big pay rise

Musiala could certainly have chosen many clubs internationally, but a contract extension with FC Bayern had long been on the cards. The Munich club had been working on a contract extension for a long time and it was a top priority for them. Musiala can now look forward to a hefty pay rise, which is likely to make him one of the top earners. Recently, there was also speculation about an exit clause, but the club did not comment on this.

Despite only being 21 years old, Musiala has already played almost 200 competitive matches for Munich, scoring over 50 goals. He has also made 38 appearances for the German national team, for which he opted in February 2021.

