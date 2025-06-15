  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

A stalemate at the Club World Cup Bayern pour ten goals into New Zealand amateur footballers

Tobias Benz

15.6.2025

FC Bayern win their first match at the Club World Cup 10:0.
FC Bayern win their first match at the Club World Cup 10:0.
KEYSTONE

It's an easy warm-up for FC Bayern. The Munich side take Auckland City apart to kick off the Club World Cup.

15.06.2025, 19:59

15.06.2025, 20:03

FC Bayern kicked off the Club World Cup with a festival of goals. The team from Munich easily defeated the overtaxed amateur team Auckland City from New Zealand 10:0 (6:0) in Cincinnati.

Kingsley Coman (6th/21st minute), Sacha Boey (18th), Michael Olise (20th/45th +3) and Thomas Müller (44th) made it half a dozen by the break. In front of 21,152 spectators at the TQL Stadium, substitute Jamal Musiala (68th/73rd penalty/84th) increased the lead. Müller (89) even made it a double-digit result.

It is already clear that only Boca Juniors from Argentina and Portugal's record champions Benfica Lisbon are in contention for the top two places in Group C alongside Bayern. Munich's next opponents in the preliminary round will be Boca Juniors from Buenos Aires next Friday evening (local time) in Miami.

You might also be interested in this

More blue Sport

Italian national team. Gennaro Gattuso takes over the Squadra Azzurra

Italian national teamGennaro Gattuso takes over the Squadra Azzurra

"The days of scandals are over"Matthäus thinks Sané's move to Turkey is "great"

Tired kick. Hardly any Messi magic at the start of the Club World Cup

Tired kickHardly any Messi magic at the start of the Club World Cup