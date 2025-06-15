FC Bayern win their first match at the Club World Cup 10:0. KEYSTONE

It's an easy warm-up for FC Bayern. The Munich side take Auckland City apart to kick off the Club World Cup.

Tobias Benz

FC Bayern kicked off the Club World Cup with a festival of goals. The team from Munich easily defeated the overtaxed amateur team Auckland City from New Zealand 10:0 (6:0) in Cincinnati.

Kingsley Coman (6th/21st minute), Sacha Boey (18th), Michael Olise (20th/45th +3) and Thomas Müller (44th) made it half a dozen by the break. In front of 21,152 spectators at the TQL Stadium, substitute Jamal Musiala (68th/73rd penalty/84th) increased the lead. Müller (89) even made it a double-digit result.

It is already clear that only Boca Juniors from Argentina and Portugal's record champions Benfica Lisbon are in contention for the top two places in Group C alongside Bayern. Munich's next opponents in the preliminary round will be Boca Juniors from Buenos Aires next Friday evening (local time) in Miami.

