Bayern Munich could have celebrated their 34th championship prematurely with a win in Leipzig. Now they are keeping their fingers crossed for rivals Leverkusen, because nobody wants to be champions on the sofa.

The late equalizer in Leipzig and the possible championship on the sofa have left FC Bayern Munich with some emotional turmoil. "We're German champions, if we're honest. Unless there's another point deduction," said Joshua Kimmich after the 3-3 draw at RB Leipzig. However, if Leverkusen win at SC Freiburg today, the title is not yet mathematically certain.

Kimmich definitely does not want a championship on the sofa. "I hope Leverkusen win," said the DFB captain. "With a win next week, it will feel really round."

A Bayer win would put them six points and around 30 goals clear with two matchdays to go. Konrad Laimer would also prefer to win the title on the pitch. "I would definitely prefer to play and then win. I don't really care how it happens. I would be German champion for the first time," said the ex-Leipzig player on ARD. Thomas Müller added: "As such, we know that we are champions."

Eberl, Gladbach and the charm

Sporting director Max Eberl spoke with a small grin of the "next step towards the championship". The fact that the title can now be won mathematically against Borussia Mönchengladbach, of all teams, moved the 51-year-old. "These are two clubs close to my heart. That would be charming," said Eberl, who was once a player and manager at Gladbach.

Eberl admitted that "of course you like to be a champion on the pitch as an athlete". How and where he will now watch the Leverkusen game - there was no plan for that yet. "I'll watch it, that's all I can say at the moment," said Eberl.

The forbidden trip to Ibiza

Eberl was clear about the Ibiza trip he had forbidden. The professionals had planned a short trip to the Mediterranean island if they had won the title in Leipzig. "It's still a competition and it just doesn't feel good," said Eberl. "You don't want other clubs to do it in two or three years' time. Or it becomes en vogue at some point and six clubs do it on the third-last matchday."

Kimmich countered the Ibiza ban with humor. "We're all traveling individually now so that nobody notices."

