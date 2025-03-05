Harry Kane (left) and Jamal Musiala ensure clear conditions with their goals in Munich Keystone

Bayern Munich go into the Champions League round of 16 second leg at Bayer Leverkusen with a solid cushion. The Munich side won 3-0 at home, while Liverpool battled to a 1-0 win in Paris.

Two-and-a-half weeks after the flattering 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga summit, Harry Kane (9th/75th minute) and Jamal Musiala (54th) made sure the situation was clear with their goals in the reunion in the German Champions League round of 16 in Munich. At 1:0, Kane held his own in the air against Nordi Mukiele, and at 3:0 the England striker converted his 30th consecutive penalty. Musiala was on hand when a supposedly easy ball slipped through the hands of Leverkusen goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Due to a yellow-red card against Mukiele, Leverkusen played the final half-hour with ten players. The visitors' best chance at 1:0 was thwarted by a brilliant save from Jeremie Frimpong by Manuel Neuer, who was substituted shortly before Mukiele was sent off injured.

It was Leverkusen's champion coach Xabi Alonso's first defeat in his seventh clash with Bayern as coach, while his antipode Vincent Kompany won against Leverkusen for the first time as Bayern coach at the fourth attempt.

Liverpool hardened, Inter serene

Liverpool, who have been the most consistent performers so far this season, recorded a flattering 1-0 away win in their first match against Paris Saint-Germain. Coach Arne Slot proved to have a good hand: Harvey Elliott scored in the 87th minute shortly after coming on as a substitute, following a pass from Darwin Nuñez, who was also substituted. The home team's supposed 1:0 after 20 minutes through Parisian winter signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelya did not count due to a close offside position.

Inter Milan also took a good step towards the quarter-finals with a composed 2-0 win at Feyenoord Rotterdam. Marcus Thuram, who had only scored once since the turn of the year, converted a cross from Nicolo Barella to take the lead after 38 minutes. Lautaro Martinez increased the lead five minutes after the break. Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther prevented an even clearer verdict with a foul penalty saved by Piotr Zielinski.

Yann Sommer was back on the substitutes' bench for Inter two weeks after breaking his thumb. A special splint enabled the 36-year-old Swiss goalkeeper to return to training quickly, having originally been expected to be out for at least a month. At Feyenoord, Jordan Lotomba will be out for months due to a lower leg fracture.

Barcelona win outnumbered

FC Barcelona also picked up an away win at Benfica Lisbon (1:0). The Catalans were outnumbered for 70 minutes following a red card against Pau Cubarsi and still came out on top. Raphinha scored the only goal of the game after an hour. Zeki Amdouni was not in the Benfica squad.

Brief telegrams:

Bayern Munich - Leverkusen 3:0 (1:0). - Ref Oliver (ENG). - Goals: 9. Kane 1:0. 54. Musiala 2:0. 75. Kane (penalty) 3:0. - Comments: Leverkusen with Xhaka (until 81). 62nd yellow card to Mukiele (Leverkusen).

Paris Saint-Germain - Liverpool 0:1 (0:0). - SR Massa (ITA). - Goal: 87th Elliott 0:1.

Feyenoord Rotterdam - Inter Milan 0:2 (0:1). - 43'789 spectators. - SR Eskås. - Goals: 38 Thuram 0:1. 50 Lautaro Martínez 0:2. - Comments: Feyenoord Rotterdam without Lotomba (injured), Inter Milan without Sommer (substitute). 65. Wellenreuther (Feyenoord) saves Zielinski's penalty.

Benfica Lisbon - FC Barcelona 0:1 (0:0). - Referee Zwayer (GER). - Goal: 61st Raphinha 0:1 - Remarks: Benfica Lisbon without Amdouni (not in the squad). 22nd red card against Cubarsi (Barcelona).