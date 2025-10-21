Vincent Kompany extends his contract with Bayern Munich, which runs until 2027, by two years Keystone

Bayern Munich have extended the contract with successful coach Vincent Kompany ahead of schedule until June 30, 2029.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The German record champions made the announcement three days after the 2:1 win over Borussia Dortmund. The Belgian's previous contract ran until the summer of 2027.

Kompany came to Säbener Strasse from relegated Premier League side Burnley for the 2024/25 season and was not considered the top solution for the coaching position at the time. However, the 39-year-old Belgian ex-professional celebrated the league title in his debut season and impressed with his no-nonsense and professional approach. Munich have won all of their first 14 competitive matches this season.

"Vincent Kompany is held in high esteem by the players, the club management and the fans," explained President Herbert Hainer in a statement from the club. The contract extension is a strong vote of confidence. Kompany expressed his gratitude and said: "It has been a great experience so far, we have started a wonderful journey. Let's keep working hard and celebrate many more successes."

Kompany's next match will be against Bayern Munich in the Champions League against Club Brugge on Wednesday (live on blue Sport from 21:00).