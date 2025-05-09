Soon in a club team? Florian Wirtz (l) and Jamal Musiala. dpa

FC Bayern are keen to bring international player Florian Wirtz to Munich. According to a media report, an agreement has now been reached. A decisive agreement has yet to be reached.

DPA dpa

The costly transfer of Florian Wirtz has moved one step closer for FC Bayern Munich. According to a report in the German newspaper "Bild", the record German football champions have reached an agreement with the Leverkusen international on a future together. According to the newspaper, the 22-year-old does not want to move to any other club than Munich.

Bayern would now have to reach an agreement with Wirtz's current club Bayer Leverkusen regarding a transfer; negotiations are said to have not yet taken place. The attacking player still has a contract at Leverkusen until 2027, and according to speculation, Bayer want 150 million euros for Wirtz. According to "Bild", Munich want to offer 100 million euros as a transfer fee this summer. Should that not be enough, Wirtz would have to wait until 2026. A departure would then be likely so that Leverkusen could still collect a transfer fee for Wirtz.

There was initially no official reaction to the news.

Eberl cautious - Alonso clueless

Wirtz is considered to be FC Bayern Munich's dream transfer this summer. Supervisory board members Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, for example, had spoken effusively about the Leverkusen player. The bosses at Säbener Strasse and many Bayern fans would particularly like to see Wirtz and his national team colleague Jamal Musiala play together at the club. The two are regarded as the greatest hopes in German football. In Munich, Wirtz wants to move up into Musiala's salary region. The latter had extended his contract this year until 2030.

When asked about reports of a possible transfer of Wirtz, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had previously stated that he was not following the reports. The topic has been in the public eye for a long time, he said, adding: "We will do our job, we have ideas and thoughts. We will see what can be implemented and realized. Then we'll see what the squad looks like at the Club World Cup and in the new season."

Wirtz's announcement: "Leave the comfort zone"

Leverkusen also initially kept a low profile on Friday. Coach Xabi Alonso - who will leave the Werkself after this season - said when asked about Wirtz's possible move to Bayern: "That's not my information. I spoke to Flo, about us, about the game. We didn't talk about the future."

Wirtz himself only hinted in an interview this week that he would not stay in Leverkusen forever. "I'm definitely interested in leaving my comfort zone at some point and experiencing something new," he told Sports Illustrated. "I know the football cabins well enough and I'm convinced that I would quickly find my feet anywhere."

Rejection of City and Real

He emphasized that he has "great respect" for players who "leave their family and environment behind for their career". "I'm pretty lucky that I have so many excellent clubs right on my doorstep and can now play for one of the best clubs in Germany and Europe," said Wirtz. The young star had already decided beforehand not to go to top clubs such as Manchester City or Real Madrid, but to Bayern.