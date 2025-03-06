  1. Residential Customers
Germany Bayern Munich must do without Neuer for the time being

SDA

6.3.2025 - 11:09

A torn muscle in his calf forces Manuel Neuer to take a forced break
Keystone

Bayern Munich will have to do without Manuel Neuer for the time being. The German record champions have confirmed that the regular goalkeeper is out of action due to a torn muscle fiber in his right calf.

Keystone-SDA

06.03.2025, 11:09

06.03.2025, 11:13

Neuer suffered the injury on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Bayer Leverkusen (3:0). No details were given as to how long he will be out of action.

Neuer, soon to be 39, was injured in his 150th Champions League game shortly after Jamal Musiala made it 2-0 when he sprinted to celebrate the goal. He was then replaced in the 54th minute by German U21 international goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, who had signed from 1. FC Köln during the winter break.

