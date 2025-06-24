Bayern legend Thomas Müller thanks the fans Keystone

Bayern Munich concede their first defeat in their third game at the Club World Cup in the USA. The German record champions lost 1-0 to Benfica Lisbon in the battle for first place in Group C.

A draw would have been enough for Bayern, who had already secured their ticket for the round of 16 before the final preliminary round match, to win the group. The only goal in front of 33,287 spectators in Charlotte was scored by 21-year-old Norwegian Andreas Schjelderup in the 13th minute.

Compared to the 2-1 win against Boca Juniors, Munich made seven changes to their starting line-up in midsummer temperatures of 36 degrees. Regulars such as Kane, Kimmich, Olise, Tah and Coman were even kept in the air-conditioned catacombs of the stadium until shortly before half-time. Despite an improved performance after the break, coach Vincent Kompany's team were unable to equalize.

Bayern will now face Flamengo from Rio de Janeiro, who finished first in Group D, in the first knockout round in Miami. Benfica Lisbon will face Chelsea or Espérance Tunis in the round of 16.

The parallel Group C match between Auckland City and Boca Juniors was interrupted in the 55th minute at 1-1 due to a thunderstorm. After Benfica's victory, Boca could no longer progress.

