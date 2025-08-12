Even though top stars such as Kane and Kimmich only play for half an hour, the Grasshoppers can be proud of their performance in the test match against Bayern Munich. GC loses only 1:2 after a fighting performance.
In stoppage time, Tomás Verón Lupi missed a great chance to equalize for the Hoppers. The Zurich side put in a decent performance in front of 23,691 spectators at the Letzigrund, but were also fortunate that Bayern sinned at times with their finishing.
In the first half, youngsters Lennart Karl (17) and Jonah Kusi-Asare (18) scored for Bayern, who lacked the big names in the starting eleven. When 19-year-old Loris Giandomenico reduced the deficit for GC shortly after the break, Vincent Kompany reacted and sent his stars onto the pitch after an hour.
But Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Michael Olise and co. were unable to score any more goals. Dayot Upamecano came closest to scoring with his shot off the crossbar.
Thanks to the 2:1 victory, it was ultimately a decent end to a short preparation period for Bayern. They had previously beaten Olympique Lyon (2:1) and Tottenham Hotspur (4:0). The Munich team's first competitive match follows on Saturday with the Supercup against Stuttgart.
The end
Bayern shiver their way to victory against GC
That's it! Bayern win this test match 2:1.
90th minute
GC almost equalize!
GC actually get a great chance to equalize. Veron Lupi takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area and forces Bayern goalie Urbig to make a brilliant save.
88th minute
Diaz misses mega chance
Bayern new signing Luis Diaz has a huge chance to decide the game in the final minutes. But he shoots the ball just wide of the goal. Is there still something left for GC?
72nd minute
Upamecano hits the crossbar
Now GC are in luck: After a Kimmich cross, Upamecano is completely free and gets a shot on target - but only hits the crossbar.
60th minute
Kane, Kimmich, Diaz and co. come into play
Watch out: Bayern make an eight-man substitution! Superstars Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise are among those coming in. How will this affect the game?
51st minute
Giandomenico with the follow-up goal
The 19-year-old Loris Giandomenico - substituted at the break - actually brings GC back into the game. Only 1:2 to go.
46th minute
The game is back on
Can GC keep up in the 2nd half?
45th minute
Shortly before the break, GC have another shot ...
... but Asp Jensen doesn't hit the ball properly from a good position. No problem for Bayern goalie Urbig. Now it's time for the break: Bayern take a deserved 2:0 lead at the Letzigrund.
26th minute
Kusi-Asare with the 2:0 for Bayern
That was far too quick for the Hoppers ...
21. minute
Karl gives Bayern a wonderful lead
There's the 1:0 for the visitors: Lennart Karl takes a shot from 20 meters out and hits it right into the corner. Hammel gets his fingertips to it, but is unable to keep the ball out.
15th minute
Hammel saves GC from falling behind
GC keep up well in the opening quarter of an hour, but Munich are now in control of the game. Suddenly, youngster Lennart Karl appears alone in front of Justin Hammel, but the GC goalie is able to save with his foot.
10th minute
Gnabry's shot flies just over
The first good Bayern chance: Gnabry takes a shot from around 20 meters, but Decarlo is able to deflect the ball out for a corner.
5th minute
Almost the GC lead
Bayern loanee Asp Jensen narrowly misses the GC lead.
1st minute
Kick-off
The game is underway!
Before the game
Bayern coach Kompany: "The stars will still play"
Before the game
GC coach Scheiblehner: "I'd love to have Kane with us"
-
Bayern's starting eleven
The big names are missing and will probably be rested for the German Supercup against Stuttgart on Saturday. Serge Gnabry, Raphaël Guerreiro, Kim Min-jae and Sacha Boey will be among the stars, while Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise will be on the bench.
The GC starting eleven
Gerald Scheiblehner makes only three changes from the 1-1 draw against Servette on Sunday: Bettkober, Mantini and Creti replace Abels, Hassane and Arigoni.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the test match between Grasshoppers and Bayern Munich. On Sunday GC played away against Servette (1:1), next weekend the 1st Cup match against Lachen/Altendorf is on the program - and in the middle of it all the Hoppers are testing themselves against the German champions.
How did this special test match come about? And how do GC and Bayern work together? We've answered the most important questions here.