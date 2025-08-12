  1. Residential Customers
Video highlights Bayern Munich shiver their way to victory against GC

Jan Arnet

12.8.2025

Even though top stars such as Kane and Kimmich only play for half an hour, the Grasshoppers can be proud of their performance in the test match against Bayern Munich. GC loses only 1:2 after a fighting performance.

12.08.2025, 19:55

12.08.2025, 20:52

In stoppage time, Tomás Verón Lupi missed a great chance to equalize for the Hoppers. The Zurich side put in a decent performance in front of 23,691 spectators at the Letzigrund, but were also fortunate that Bayern sinned at times with their finishing.

In the first half, youngsters Lennart Karl (17) and Jonah Kusi-Asare (18) scored for Bayern, who lacked the big names in the starting eleven. When 19-year-old Loris Giandomenico reduced the deficit for GC shortly after the break, Vincent Kompany reacted and sent his stars onto the pitch after an hour.

But Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Michael Olise and co. were unable to score any more goals. Dayot Upamecano came closest to scoring with his shot off the crossbar.

Thanks to the 2:1 victory, it was ultimately a decent end to a short preparation period for Bayern. They had previously beaten Olympique Lyon (2:1) and Tottenham Hotspur (4:0). The Munich team's first competitive match follows on Saturday with the Supercup against Stuttgart.

Comments on the game

Live ticker

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • The end

    Bayern shiver their way to victory against GC

    That's it! Bayern win this test match 2:1.

  • 90th minute

    GC almost equalize!

    GC actually get a great chance to equalize. Veron Lupi takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area and forces Bayern goalie Urbig to make a brilliant save.

  • 88th minute

    Diaz misses mega chance

    Bayern new signing Luis Diaz has a huge chance to decide the game in the final minutes. But he shoots the ball just wide of the goal. Is there still something left for GC?

  • 72nd minute

    Upamecano hits the crossbar

    Now GC are in luck: After a Kimmich cross, Upamecano is completely free and gets a shot on target - but only hits the crossbar.

  • 60th minute

    Kane, Kimmich, Diaz and co. come into play

    Watch out: Bayern make an eight-man substitution! Superstars Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise are among those coming in. How will this affect the game?

  • 51st minute

    Giandomenico with the follow-up goal

    The 19-year-old Loris Giandomenico - substituted at the break - actually brings GC back into the game. Only 1:2 to go.

  • 46th minute

    The game is back on

    Can GC keep up in the 2nd half?

  • 45th minute

    Shortly before the break, GC have another shot ...

    ... but Asp Jensen doesn't hit the ball properly from a good position. No problem for Bayern goalie Urbig. Now it's time for the break: Bayern take a deserved 2:0 lead at the Letzigrund.

  • 26th minute

    Kusi-Asare with the 2:0 for Bayern

    That was far too quick for the Hoppers ...

  • 21. minute

    Karl gives Bayern a wonderful lead

    There's the 1:0 for the visitors: Lennart Karl takes a shot from 20 meters out and hits it right into the corner. Hammel gets his fingertips to it, but is unable to keep the ball out.

  • 15th minute

    Hammel saves GC from falling behind

    GC keep up well in the opening quarter of an hour, but Munich are now in control of the game. Suddenly, youngster Lennart Karl appears alone in front of Justin Hammel, but the GC goalie is able to save with his foot.

  • 10th minute

    Gnabry's shot flies just over

    The first good Bayern chance: Gnabry takes a shot from around 20 meters, but Decarlo is able to deflect the ball out for a corner.

  • 5th minute

    Almost the GC lead

    Bayern loanee Asp Jensen narrowly misses the GC lead.

  • 1st minute

    Kick-off

    The game is underway!

  • Before the game

    Bayern coach Kompany: "The stars will still play"

  • Before the game

    GC coach Scheiblehner: "I'd love to have Kane with us"

  • Bayern's starting eleven

    The big names are missing and will probably be rested for the German Supercup against Stuttgart on Saturday. Serge Gnabry, Raphaël Guerreiro, Kim Min-jae and Sacha Boey will be among the stars, while Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise will be on the bench.

  • The GC starting eleven

    Gerald Scheiblehner makes only three changes from the 1-1 draw against Servette on Sunday: Bettkober, Mantini and Creti replace Abels, Hassane and Arigoni.

    Instagram

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the test match between Grasshoppers and Bayern Munich. On Sunday GC played away against Servette (1:1), next weekend the 1st Cup match against Lachen/Altendorf is on the program - and in the middle of it all the Hoppers are testing themselves against the German champions.

    How did this special test match come about? And how do GC and Bayern work together? We've answered the most important questions here.

    5 questions and answers about the test match. This is why GC is testing against Bayern Munich in the middle of the season

    5 questions and answers about the test matchThis is why GC is testing against Bayern Munich in the middle of the season

    • Show more

