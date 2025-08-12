Even though top stars such as Kane and Kimmich only play for half an hour, the Grasshoppers can be proud of their performance in the test match against Bayern Munich. GC loses only 1:2 after a fighting performance.

Jan Arnet

In stoppage time, Tomás Verón Lupi missed a great chance to equalize for the Hoppers. The Zurich side put in a decent performance in front of 23,691 spectators at the Letzigrund, but were also fortunate that Bayern sinned at times with their finishing.

In the first half, youngsters Lennart Karl (17) and Jonah Kusi-Asare (18) scored for Bayern, who lacked the big names in the starting eleven. When 19-year-old Loris Giandomenico reduced the deficit for GC shortly after the break, Vincent Kompany reacted and sent his stars onto the pitch after an hour.

But Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Michael Olise and co. were unable to score any more goals. Dayot Upamecano came closest to scoring with his shot off the crossbar.

Thanks to the 2:1 victory, it was ultimately a decent end to a short preparation period for Bayern. They had previously beaten Olympique Lyon (2:1) and Tottenham Hotspur (4:0). The Munich team's first competitive match follows on Saturday with the Supercup against Stuttgart.

Comments on the game

Live ticker