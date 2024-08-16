  1. Residential Customers
DFB Cup Bayern Munich win confidently in Ulm ++ Hoffenheim and Mainz continue to struggle

dpa

16.8.2024 - 22:50

Thomas Müller scored a brace in Ulm.
Thomas Müller scored a brace in Ulm.
KEYSTONE

FC Bayern Munich lived up to its role as favorites in the cup in Ulm. Thomas Müller scored twice and gave new coach Vincent Kompany a successful debut in a competitive match.

16.8.2024 - 22:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Bayern Munich lived up to its role as favorites in the DFB Cup.
  • The German record champions won their first competitive match with coach Vincent Kompany in superior style with a 4:0 victory at SSV Ulm, who were promoted to the second division. Veteran Thomas Müller scored twice.
  • Last season, Bayern were eliminated in the second round of the DFB Cup by third-division side 1. FC Saarbrücken.
Show more

Vincent Kompany celebrates a successful debut as Bayern Munich coach. The Belgian wins his first competitive match with the dethroned German champions against second-division side Ulm 4:0.

Thomas Müller, who came on as a center forward in place of Harry Kane, who had been rested for the first hour, made things clear early on in Bayern's Cup opener with a double in the first quarter of an hour. In the 79th and 93rd minutes, substitute Kingsley Coman and Kane added to the final score.

With Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano in the center of a back four, Joshua Kimmich back in defensive midfield and Mathys Tel and Serge Gnabry on the wings, Bayern made a solid impression again after a mixed season last season in which they missed out on their twelfth championship title in a row. Their first opponent in the Bundesliga is VfL Wolfsburg on August 25 - after a test match against Grasshoppers next Tuesday.

Other Bundesliga clubs with more trouble

Hoffenheim, Mainz and promoted St. Pauli, the three other Bundesliga clubs in action on Friday, only just managed to avoid a cup disgrace at the start of the season.

Hoffenheim came from two goals down to beat fourth-placed Würzburger Kickers 5-3 on penalties. Mainz, who were without the sick Silvan Widmer and Edimilson Fernandes one week before the Bundesliga opener, defeated third-division side Wehen Wiesbaden 3-1 after extra time, while St. Pauli beat fourth-division side Hallescher FC 3-2 after extra time after trailing twice and equalizing 2-2 late in the 94th minute.

dpa

