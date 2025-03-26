  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Injuries Bayern Munich without Davies and Upamecano for a long time

SDA

26.3.2025 - 11:03

Alphonso Davies will miss Bayern Munich for months due to a cruciate ligament rupture.
Alphonso Davies will miss Bayern Munich for months due to a cruciate ligament rupture.
Keystone

Bayern Munich will be without Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upmecano for an extended period.

Keystone-SDA

26.03.2025, 11:03

26.03.2025, 11:36

The German record champions have announced that Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in the international match against the USA and will be out for months.

Central defender Dayot Upamecano will not be available for at least several weeks. The French international was diagnosed with loose ligaments in his left knee after the dramatic Nations League play-off win against Croatia on Sunday.

More from the department

Soccer. Former YB youth player killed in an accident in Portugal

SoccerFormer YB youth player killed in an accident in Portugal

Big prize money. The winner of the Club World Cup collects up to 125 million dollars

Big prize moneyThe winner of the Club World Cup collects up to 125 million dollars

Only 8363 spectators at the Kybunpark in St.Gallen. Nati low point: The last time the Nati had so few fans was in 2019

Only 8363 spectators at the Kybunpark in St.GallenNati low point: The last time the Nati had so few fans was in 2019