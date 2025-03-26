Alphonso Davies will miss Bayern Munich for months due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Keystone

Bayern Munich will be without Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upmecano for an extended period.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The German record champions have announced that Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in the international match against the USA and will be out for months.

Central defender Dayot Upamecano will not be available for at least several weeks. The French international was diagnosed with loose ligaments in his left knee after the dramatic Nations League play-off win against Croatia on Sunday.