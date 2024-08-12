Bayern President Herbert Hainer mourns the loss of his wife Angelika. dpa

It is a stroke of fate for the President of FC Bayern. Herbert Hainer's wife, Angelika, has died.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Angelika Hainer, the wife of Bayern President Herbert, has died at the age of 66.

The couple had two daughters, one of whom died aged just 23 in 2006.

Angelika Hainer will be buried with her closest family and friends. Show more

Bayern Munich club president Herbert Hainer (70) mourns the loss of his wife. Angelika Hainer died at the age of 66. This was first reported by the German newspaper "Bild". Angelika Hainer will be buried with her closest family and friends.

During his business studies, Herbert Hainer ran a pub in Dingolfing, where he met his future wife. The couple had two daughters, one of whom died aged just 23 in 2006.

Herbert Hainer was CEO of Adidas from 2001 to 2016. In November 2019, he succeeded Uli Hoeness as President of FC Bayern. "When our daughter died, he was the first to call and ask how he could help. It's not who laughs with you when you're doing well that matters. You have lots of friends. What matters is who cries with you when you're feeling bad," Hainer once said.

dpa