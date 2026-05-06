Referee turmoil against PSG Bayern rage after three tricky scenes - were Munich disadvantaged?

Refereeing trouble for Bayern in their semi-final exit against PSG! Within the space of a few minutes, the Munich team got annoyed with the referee three times. Rightly so? Opinions differ.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich fail to beat Paris St. Germain in the Champions League semi-final. After a 5-4 win in the first leg, a 1-1 draw is enough for PSG in the second leg.

Several controversial scenes cause discussion in the second leg. Bayern are annoyed with referee João Pinheiro.

blue refereeing expert Urs Meier analyzes the scenes - Pinheiro receives both praise and criticism. Show more

It's the 29th minute of the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and Paris St. Germain. After the 4:5 defeat in the first leg, the Germans are already 1:0 down in Munich and looking for an equalizer. Then PSG left-back Nuno Mendes, who had already been cautioned, gets the ball on his arm.

Bayern want to see him sent off - instead, referee João Pinheiro decides to award the Parisians a free kick. Konrad Laimer is said to have controlled the ball with his hand when he won the ball, at least according to the referees. Bayern are fuming with anger.

Less than two minutes later, the protests grew even louder. As Vitinha tries to clear the ball in the PSG penalty area, the Portuguese shoots at the outstretched arm of team-mate and compatriot João Neves. The whole of Munich wants a penalty - but the Portuguese referee says "Não".

Everything correct, Urs Meier?

Everything decided correctly? In the first handball scene, the TV images suggest that Laimer did not have the ball on his hand at all. "That wasn't a handball by Laimer. And so there should have been a yellow-red for Mendes," says blue referee expert Urs Meier. But he also defends Pinheiro: "You can see that he got the input from the fourth official. He actually saw it correctly."

The referee judged the tricky penalty area scene correctly, says Meier: "Where does the ball go if the hand isn't there? Somewhere in midfield. It was a powerful shot, from close range. If the ball goes towards goal, we'll talk about the penalty. But in this case, I'm totally with the referee. In my opinion, the VAR was also right not to intervene."

Not everyone shares this opinion. Former top German referee Manuel Gräfe, for example, told the Bild newspaper: "Clear handball penalty! Much clearer than the situation in the first leg. He puts his arm over his shoulder and the arm goes into the flight path. Completely incomprehensible why the VAR didn't intervene."

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) rulebook states: "If a player is hit on the hand or arm by the ball when a teammate takes a shot or header, there is no handball. Unless the ball lands directly in the opponent's goal or the player scores a goal immediately afterwards, in which case the opposing team is awarded a direct free kick."

Referee whistles offside on his own initiative

However, the two former referees Meier and Gräfe are likely to agree on another scene from the 23rd minute, when Harry Kane is set up with a through ball. João Pinheiro whistles offside on his own initiative, even though the linesman did not raise his flag.

"The referee is not allowed to take the lead! He has to wait to see what the assistant referee decides," says Meier. The TV replay again suggests that the referee was wrong.

Bayern only managed to equalize 1:1 in stoppage time through Harry Kane. As a result, the Parisians win 6-5 on aggregate and follow Arsenal London into the Champions League final. This will take place on May 30 in Budapest.