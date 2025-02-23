  1. Residential Customers
Concerns about Kimmich and Musiala Bayern record an easy home win against Frankfurt

SDA

23.2.2025 - 19:52

Michael Olise (17) celebrates his 1:0 with his teammates.
Michael Olise (17) celebrates his 1:0 with his teammates.
Picture: Keystone

Bayern Munich move eight points clear again. The Bundesliga leaders won their home game against Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA

23.02.2025, 19:52

23.02.2025, 19:57

After poor performances in the championship against first-placed Leverkusen and on Tuesday in the Champions League against Celtic Glasgow, Vincent Kompany's team put in a commanding performance. Michael Olise shortly before the break and Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry in the second half scored to secure a clear victory against third-placed Frankfurt, who were without Aurèle Amenda.

The only downer for FC Bayern were the substitutions of Joshua Kimmich and Musiala due to injury. In the table, everything looks set for FC Bayern's next league title. Leverkusen are eight points behind, Eintracht Frankfurt 16 points behind.

Leipzig suffered another setback in the race for the top four places. Marco Rose's team only managed a 2:2 draw at home against Heidenheim, although the Saxons managed to overturn a 2:0 deficit thanks to goals from Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko. It was Heidenheim's first point after five defeats in a row.

