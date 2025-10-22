Lennart Karl becomes the youngest German goalscorer in the Champions League Keystone

Bayern Munich remain unblemished in the Champions League. Real Madrid are also still without a point after three rounds in the league phase. Chelsea and Liverpool celebrate clear victories.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lennart Karl is obviously very popular with Vincent Kompany. The winger is just 17 years and 242 days old, yet on Wednesday evening he made his ninth appearance of the season for Bayern Munich in all competitions. It was the first time that the successful Belgian coach, who extended his contract with the German record champions ahead of schedule last week, had put the youngster on the pitch from the start in a Champions League match against Brugge.

And as if the evening had not already been special enough for Karl with its echo of football's most famous anthem, it became even more special after just a few minutes: just over four minutes had been played when Karl tapped in Jonathan Tah's assist to make it 1:0 early on. First starting appearance, first goal - what many Bayern fans will remember was even more historic.

Karl's goal made him the youngest ever German goalscorer in the top flight. In the end, Munich prevailed 4:0. Harry Kane and Luis Diaz, along with Karl, made sure the score was clear after just over half an hour. Nicolas Jackson scored the final goal in the second half. As a result, the Munich side are now level with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, who remain top of the table with just one more goal scored.

Penalty practice in London

Real Madrid, meanwhile, had a much tougher time against Juventus Turin, but the Spaniards are also on maximum points. Jude Bellingham converted a rebound from a Vinicius Junior shot after just under an hour.

Things were far more spectacular in both London and Frankfurt: Chelsea proved their remarkable cold-bloodedness from the penalty spot against Ajax Amsterdam. Enzo Fernandez and Estevao both scored from eleven meters in first-half stoppage time. Although Wout Weghorst had brought the Dutch side back into contention with a penalty, Marc Guiu and Moises Caicedo had already scored for the Blues, leaving the decimated Ajax 4-1 down at the break. In the end, Enzo Maresca's team prevailed 5:1, the same result as their English league rivals Liverpool.

The English champions turned a deficit in Frankfurt into a 3:1 lead within nine minutes. Five different players scored for Arne Slot's team, which had recently suffered four consecutive defeats.

Telegrams and standings

Athletic Bilbao - Karabakh Agdam 3:1 (1:1) - refereed by Pajac (CRO). - Goals: 1. Andrade 0:1. 40. Guruzeta 1:1. 70. Navarro 2:1. 88. Guruzeta 3:1.

Galatasaray Istanbul - Bodö/Glimt 3:1 (2:0) - SR Oliver (ENG). - Goals: 3 Osimhen 1:0. 33 Osimhen 2:0. 60 Akgün 3:0. 76 Helmersen 3:1.

Atalanta Bergamo - Slavia Prague 0:0 - SR De Burgos (ESP).

Eintracht Frankfurt - Liverpool 1:5 (1:3) - refereed by Letexier (FRA). - Goals: 26. Kristensen 1:0. 35. Ekitiké 1:1. 39. van Dijk 1:2. 44. Konaté 1:3. 66. Gakpo 1:4. 70. Szoboszlai 1:5. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda (cautioned).

Sporting Lisbon - Marseille 2:1 (0:1) - refereed by Obrenovic (SLO). - Goals: 14 Paixao 0:1. 69 Catamo 1:1. 86 Alisson Santos 2:1. - Comments: 45th yellow card against Emerson (Marseille).

Chelsea - Ajax Amsterdam 5:1 (4:1) - referee Zwayer (GER). - Goals: 18th Guiu 1:0. 27th Caicedo 2:0. 33rd Weghorst (penalty) 2:1. 45th Enzo Fernandez (penalty) 3:1. 45th Estevao (penalty) 4:1. 48th George 5:1. - Remarks: 17th red card against Taylor (Ajax Amsterdam).

Real Madrid - Juventus Turin 1:0 (0:0) - refereed by Vincic (SLO). - Goal: 57. Bellingham 1:0.

Monaco - Tottenham Hotspur 0:0 - referee Guida (ITA). - Remarks: Monaco with Köhn, without Zakaria (injured).

Bayern Munich - FC Brugge 4:0 (3:0) - refereed by Rumsas (LTU). - Goals: 5. Karl 1:0. 14. Kane 2:0. 34. Diaz 3:0. 79. Jackson 4:0.

Ranking: 1. Paris Saint-Germain 3/9 (13:3). 2. Bayern Munich 3/9 (12-2). 3. Inter Milan 3/9 (9-0). 4. Arsenal 3/9 (8-0). 5. Real Madrid 3/9 (8-1). 6. Borussia Dortmund 3/7 (12/7). 7. Manchester City 3/7 (6-2). 8. Newcastle United 3/6 (8-2). 9. FC Barcelona 3/6 (9:4). 10. Liverpool 3/6 (8/4). 11. Chelsea 3/6 (7:4). 11. Sporting Lisbon 3/6 (7:4). 13. Karabakh Agdam 3/6 (6:5). 14. Galatasaray Istanbul 3/6 (5-6). 15. Tottenham Hotspur 3/5 (3-2). 16. PSV Eindhoven 3/4 (8-6). 17. Atalanta Bergamo 3/4 (2-5). 18. Marseille 3/3 (6:4). 19. Atlético Madrid 3/3 (7:8). 20. FC Brugge 3/3 (5-7). 21. Athletic Bilbao 3/3 (4:7). 22 Eintracht Frankfurt 3/3 (7:11). 23rd Napoli 3/3 (4:9). 24. Union Saint-Gilloise 3/3 (3:9). 25 Juventus Turin 3/2 (6:7). 26 Bodö/Glimt 3/2 (5:7). 27. Monaco 3/2 (3:6). 28. Slavia Prague 3/2 (2:5). 29. Pafos 3/2 (1:5). 30. Bayer Leverkusen 3/2 (5:10). 31 Villarreal 3/1 (2:5). 32. FC Copenhagen 3/1 (4:8). 33. Olympiakos Piraeus 3/1 (1:8). 34. Kairat Almaty 3/1 (1:9). 35. Benfica Lisbon 3/0 (2/7). 36. Ajax Amsterdam 3/0 (1:11).