Bayern Munich once again dropped points in the 26th round of the Bundesliga and were held to a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin. Jonas Omlin is injured in Gladbach's 4-2 win in Bremen.

Bayern failed to win against a relegation candidate for the second time in a week. After the surprising home defeat against Bochum, the record champions had to settle for a draw at Union Berlin. Benedict Hollerbach (84') countered Bayern's lead through Leroy Sané (75') with the kind help of goalkeeper Jonas Urbig. The Köpenickers scored again after the surprising away win in Frankfurt a week ago and gained some breathing space in the relegation battle.

There was also no winner in the chasing duel between Mainz and Freiburg. In the 2-2 draw, the hosts Mainz were outnumbered for 50 minutes after Dominik Kohr was shown a red card and twice let a lead slip from their grasp. Noah Atubolu in the Freiburg goal had to reach behind him again after 609 minutes without conceding a goal. Mainz maintained the three-point gap to Freiburg and are still sensationally on course for the Champions League in third place.

Borussia Mönchengladbach also have their sights set on the European Cup places. The team of Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane won a wild game in Bremen 4:2. Alassane Pléa was the match-winner for the visitors with three goals, for whom goalkeeper Jonas Omlin had to leave the field with an ailment around 20 minutes before the end. Gladbach are in 6th place, at least temporarily, but can still be overtaken by Leipzig this evening.

Augsburg are also stalking the European Cup places. The team with Swiss defender Cédric Zesiger kept a clean sheet for the sixth game in a row. Philip Tietz scored the only goal against Wolfsburg after 53 minutes to bring Augsburg to within two points of Gladbach.

Brief telegrams and table:

Mainz 05 - Freiburg 2:2 (1:0). - Goals: 34. Burkardt 1:0. 58. Gregoritsch 1:1. 74. Hanche-Olsen 2:1. 79. Kübler 2:2. - Comments: Mainz 05 without Widmer (substitute). Freiburg without Ogbus (not in the squad) and Manzambi (substitute). 43rd red card against Kohr (Mainz 05, emergency brake).

Werder Bremen - Borussia Mönchengladbach 2:4 (2:2). - Goals: 7. Pléa (penalty) 0:1. 28. Pléa 0:2. 38. Schmid 1:2. 45. André Silva (penalty) 2:2. 47. Pléa 2:3. 81. Kleindienst 2:4. - Borussia Mönchengladbach with Omlin (until 71) and Elvedi. Remarks: 91st yellow card against Kleindienst (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Augsburg - Wolfsburg 1:0 (0:0). - Goal: 53rd Tietz 1:0 - Remarks: Augsburg with Zesiger.

Union Berlin - Bayern Munich 1:1 (0:0). - Goals: 75. Sané 0:1. 83. Hollerbach 1:1.

Friday: St. Pauli - Hoffenheim 1:0. - Saturday: RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund 18.30. - Sunday: Bochum - Eintracht Frankfurt 15.30. Heidenheim - Holstein Kiel 17.30. VfB Stuttgart - Bayer Leverkusen 19.30.