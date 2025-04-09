After FC Bayern Munich's 2-1 defeat, international media emphasize Thomas Müller's goal - and now see Inter Milan as having a clear advantage on their way to the semi-finals.

DPA dpa

Switzerland 🇨🇭

"Blick":"Bayern are biting their teeth out at Inter's defense"

"Tages-Anzeiger":"Rollercoaster ride for Müller and Bayern (...) For Yann Sommer, the date with the past ends in happiness. Even after a late joker goal from Thomas Müller, the dream of the "Final dahoam" for FC Bayern Munich is almost shattered after the first leg."

Germany 🇩🇪

"Bild": "Bitter 1:2 against Inter: Bayern spoil the Müller fairytale!"

"kicker": "Muller fairytale prevented"

"Süddeutsche Zeitung": "A Müller story for three minutes"

Italy 🇮🇹

"Gazzetta dello Sport":"Inter beat Bayern in the Allianz Arena! Bayern lose a European Cup home game after four years! It ended 1:2, the decision was made by a cross from substitute Frattesi."

"La Repubblica": "Inter pull off the feat in Munich: 2:1 at Bayern, semi-final within reach"

"La Stampa": "The first round of the Champions League quarter-finals belongs to Inter, who beat Bayern Munich in Germany thanks to a late goal from Frattesi (after Müller had equalized the Nerazzurri's lead through Lautaro 5 minutes from time) and are trying to put their first foot in the semi-finals. And they did so with a passionate and high-character performance from the team that suffered when it needed to suffer and stung when it needed to sting, silencing Bayern Munich's 75,000 fans when they already seemed to be expecting the winning comeback."

"Tuttosport":"It's Inter's year! Inzaghi with a triple performance in Munich: Lautaro like Milito, Frattesi as decisive card"

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

"Daily Mail":"Harry Kane punished for rare misstep in front of goal as Bayern Munich suffer 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan. A huge blow to their Champions League hopes."

FC Bayern are threatened with elimination in the Champions League quarter-finals. dpa

"Guardian":"Bayern Munich must do everything if they want to win the Champions League at home. That party was thoroughly spoiled by Inter, who expected the worst when Thomas Muller scored the equalizer that was greeted with rapture by the fans."

"Independent":"It was Bayern's first home defeat in the competition since 2021 and they face a tough task at the San Siro to keep alive their hopes of winning the trophy at home."

Spain 🇪🇸

"as":"The German side were unable to beat Inter Milan and lost the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at home. The hosts remained unbeaten in their last 22 Champions League home games. Müller's goal was not enough to prevent the defeat."

"El País":"Indomitable Inter defeat the eternal Müller. The Italians wall themselves in and use their counter-attacks to beat Bayern, who lack penetration."

"Marca":"Inter conquer Munich and prove that they are far more than just an insider tip in the Champions League"

"Mundo Deportivo": "1-2: Inter strike hard and turn Bayern's dream final on its head"

"Sport":"It was the clash of the titans."

France 🇫🇷

"L'Équipe":"Thanks to a brilliant performance from Lautaro Martínez and a goal from Davide Frattesi, Inter Milan won 2-1 against an ineffective Bayern Munich side at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, despite numerous chances and a goal from legend Thomas Müller."

Netherlands 🇳🇱

"De Telegraaf":"Sacked Thomas Müller gives Bayern hope despite narrow defeat against Inter."

Austria 🇦🇹

"Krone":"Müller's equalizing goal a few days after his non-extension by Bayern is a wonderful story. However, the cold shower follows just three minutes later and Bayern lose this first leg narrowly in the end. Munich showed some good signs today, but winning away against Inter in San Siro could be (too) tough even for the big FC Bayern."

USA 🇺🇸

"The Athletic":"Anyone who doubted that Inter were a serious contender to win this competition will now think again."