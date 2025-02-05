Harry Kane apparently has an exit clause at Bayern. KEYSTONE

Harry Kane wants to win titles with FC Bayern. His contract in Munich runs until 2027. According to a report, there is a clause in it. Kane himself cherishes a "dream".

DPA dpa

According to a media report, star striker Harry Kane is said to have an exit clause in his contract with FC Bayern Munich. According to "Sport Bild", the Englishman is said to have been granted this clause as part of his move from Tottenham Hotspur to the German record champions in the summer of 2023. FC Bayern does not comment on contract details.

Goal records, but no title

Kane moved to FC Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of around 100 million euros. It was the first move abroad for England's national team captain. A release clause would give the 31-year-old an easier option to return to the island. There he would still have the chance to catch up with record scorer Alan Shearer (260 goals). Kane is on 213 goals. In the Bundesliga, the goalscorer took his record tally to 55 goals in his 50th match in the 4:3 win against Holstein Kiel.

More important to Kane than goal records, however, is a real title, preferably the Champions League. With FC Bayern, Kane, whose contract in Munich runs until June 30, 2027, sees a great opportunity to satisfy his longing. Winning the premier class is still possible this season, but the chance of winning the German championship is even greater.

Poker with Musiala and Kimmich

At the moment, it doesn't look as if Kane wants to make use of a rumored clause. Especially as he has repeatedly emphasized how comfortable he feels in Munich. The German newspaper "Sport Bild" writes of sums in the high double-digit million range for the clause.

There has recently been speculation that the contract poker with Jamal Musiala could also involve an exit clause. The 21-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2026. There is a lot to be said for an early extension. Manuel Neuer (until 2026) and Alphonso Davies (until 2030) recently extended their contracts, while Musiala, Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich have yet to do so. Müller and Kimmich's contracts expire at the end of the season.