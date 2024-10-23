  1. Residential Customers
Breakdown before the clash of the giants Bayern star Joshua Kimmich suddenly finds himself in the dark

Luca Betschart

23.10.2024

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich is hugely excited ahead of the giants' clash with Barcelona. At the pre-match press conference, however, not everything goes according to plan for the 29-year-old.

23.10.2024, 16:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Barcelona host FC Bayern Munich on the third matchday of the Champions League phase. blue Sport will be showing the game live.
  • For Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, it will be a reunion with his former club and numerous former protégés.
  • Joshua Kimmich, who knows Flick from their time together in Munich, talks about his former coach - until he is thwarted by a power cut.
Show more

Joshua Kimmich is in the middle of his comments on the Champions League away game at FC Barcelona when a partial power cut brings his press conference at the team hotel to a premature end. The microphone on the podium suddenly goes silent and the voice of the baffled 29-year-old can no longer be heard from the speakers, whereupon the Bayern player disappears.

Before the unexpected end of the Q&A session, Kimmich, who has always been a Barça admirer, underlines the special significance of the game with the Catalans. "Because it's a very big club with a great and successful tradition," said Kimmich. And because Barcelona have "a very interesting team" again under Bayern's former coach Hansi Flick.

Regarding the reunion with Flick, under whom Bayern won the treble in 2020, the 95-time international said: "It's very interesting to meet Hansi. We're looking forward to it." The 59-year-old Flick "developed a good spirit in us" back in Munich.

Champions League thriller. Shaqiri tips top game: Bayern's winning streak against Barça breaks

Champions League thrillerShaqiri tips top game: Bayern's winning streak against Barça breaks

However, Kimmich also likes the development under Vincent Kompany, who has been on the Bayern touchline since the summer. "The way we play football gives everyone in the team a very good feeling," says Kimmich, putting things into perspective: "But we haven't won any titles yet, we've just played well this season. We're on a really good path at the moment."

