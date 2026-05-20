Jamal Musiala is not only too fast for his opponents. Keystone

Crash near Munich, two injured and a prominent driver: Bayern star Jamal Musiala has to give up his driver's license after the accident. What the public prosecutor's office accuses him of.

DPA dpa

After an accident on the Autobahn 8 near Munich, national football player Jamal Musiala has lost his driver's license. A spokesperson for the Munich I public prosecutor's office confirmed to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur that the Munich district court had issued a now legally binding penalty order at the end of January for two counts of dangerous endangerment of road traffic and negligent bodily harm. The "tz" and the "Münchner Merkur" had previously reported on Ippen Media.

Accepts responsibility "naturally"

The "Bild" newspaper quoted the 23-year-old Bayern star: "It's true that I had an accident in April 2025, which I also caused. Of course I also take responsibility for that. I'm all the more grateful that nobody was seriously injured as a result of my carelessness." The attacking midfielder said that he had accepted his punishment.

According to the report by Ippen Media, the accident had already occurred on April 13, 2025, on the A8 southeast of Munich. "Jamal M." had been involved and had overlooked a car in the right-hand lane while overtaking, the spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office confirmed. Instead of the permitted 120 kilometers per hour, he was driving at 194 kilometers per hour at the time of the collision. The 30-year-old driver of the other car and his 26-year-old passenger were slightly injured in the accident.

New driver's license only in autumn

The public prosecutor's office did not initially provide any information on the amount of the fine. However, the driver's license was revoked in mid-February after the penalty order became final. According to the authorities, a new driver's license cannot be applied for until nine months later, i.e. probably not until mid-November.

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