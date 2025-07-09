Gianluigi Donnarumma lunges for the ball and unfortunately hits Jamal Musiala on the foot. IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Jamal Musiala suffered a serious injury in a duel with PSG goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Club World Cup and had to undergo surgery. Now the Bayern star is defending the Italian in a video message.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jamal Musiala seriously injured his leg during the Club World Cup against PSG and had to undergo surgery.

The Bayern star thanks Bayern for their support in a video message.

Despite criticism from Bayern, Musiala defends PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma and emphasizes that nobody is to blame for the injury. Show more

German international Jamal Musiala recently suffered a serious injury in the 2-0 quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup. The 22-year-old attacking player suffered a dislocation of his ankle and a fractured fibula after a challenge from PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Afterwards, Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer criticized the Italian and accused him of accepting an injury.

Two days after the accident, the German international underwent surgery on his left leg in Munich. Now the Bayern star got in touch via Instagram with a message.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to say thank you for all the love and support I've received from you all. It really means a lot to me. It's nice to see the football world coming together at a time like this. I really appreciate it," Musiala said in English. The operation went really well and he is receiving good treatment, the high-class technician sums up.

"I wanted to say that nobody can be blamed for this. I think situations like this happen. Now I will use the next few days to regain my strength and confidence. I'm looking forward to seeing you again."

Musiala's exact downtime is open. He will "not be available for the next few months", according to a vague club statement.

