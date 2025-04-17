The final seconds are ticking away and Bayern need a goal to save themselves in extra time. A throw-in has to be taken quickly, but a Milan ball boy has other plans. And Josip Stanisic's fuses are already blown.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inter Milan only need a 2-2 draw in the second leg against Bayern to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Bayern only need one goal to save themselves in extra time and so they put the pedal to the metal.

When a ball boy deliberately delays the game seconds before the end, Josip Stanisic loses his composure and pushes the youngster off his stool. Show more

In the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, the 6th minute of stoppage time has already begun and the final whistle will sound in a few seconds. There is just enough time to hit a long ball forward.

But Bayern have to take their throw-in quickly. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi fishes the ball out of the air as it flies over the line and passes it to the ball boy sitting next to him on a plastic stool on the touchline.

Naturally, his heart also beats for Milan and he rolls the ball past the onrushing Josip Stanisic onto the pitch to delay the game. The Bayern player reacted impulsively and pushed the youngster, who was literally knocked off his feet.

An action that the Milan players did not appreciate. Half the Inter bench jumps up and charges at Stanisic, swearing in the direction of the culprit. However, the excitement died down relatively quickly. Bayern did in fact create another chance to score, but Kingsley Coman's hammer shot flew just over the crossbar - the final whistle sounded immediately afterwards and Inter saved the draw and progressed to the semi-finals, while Bayern's dream of the "Final dahoam" was dashed.

