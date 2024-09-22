  1. Residential Customers
Record champions in a frenzy Bayern stars enjoy themselves at the Oktoberfest before the cracker against Leverkusen

dpa

22.9.2024 - 15:15

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest
The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Harry Kane toasts the Bayern fans at the Oktoberfest.

Harry Kane toasts the Bayern fans at the Oktoberfest.

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Joshua Kimmich (left) and Eric Dier are slowly but surely getting into the mood.

Joshua Kimmich (left) and Eric Dier are slowly but surely getting into the mood.

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Whether Alphonso Davies' future lies in Munich remains to be seen. But all that matters is the present. And that's where the Canadian seems to feel at home.

Whether Alphonso Davies' future lies in Munich remains to be seen. But all that matters is the present. And that's where the Canadian seems to feel at home.

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Like every year, the Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. This year, they have really earned it, having made a dream start in both the league and the Champions League.

Like every year, the Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. This year, they have really earned it, having made a dream start in both the league and the Champions League.

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Joshua Kimmich, accompanied by his wife Lina, unerringly leads his teammates behind him to the right place.

Joshua Kimmich, accompanied by his wife Lina, unerringly leads his teammates behind him to the right place.

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Konrad Laimer has his wife Ines-Sarah in tow.

Konrad Laimer has his wife Ines-Sarah in tow.

Image: Imago

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Bayern veteran Thomas Müller is also there, of course.

Bayern veteran Thomas Müller is also there, of course.

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Harry Kane still has to earn his beer and diligently hand out autographs.

Harry Kane still has to earn his beer and diligently hand out autographs.

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Bayern's star striker is at the start with his wife Katie Goodall.

Bayern's star striker is at the start with his wife Katie Goodall.

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Honorary President Uli Hoeness is also not averse to a beer on Sunday afternoon.

Honorary President Uli Hoeness is also not averse to a beer on Sunday afternoon.

Image: Imago

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. And coach Vincent Kompany? He sets a "good example".

And coach Vincent Kompany? He sets a "good example".

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. And the coach is already practising what it feels like to wave to the Bayern fans from a balcony. Could still be very valuable at the end of the season ...

And the coach is already practising what it feels like to wave to the Bayern fans from a balcony. Could still be very valuable at the end of the season ...

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Max Eberl, Chief Sports Officer of FC Bayern Munich, and his wife Natascha Fruscella.

Max Eberl, Chief Sports Officer of FC Bayern Munich, and his wife Natascha Fruscella.

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Harry Kane (left) and Konrad Laimer are visibly enjoying themselves.

Harry Kane (left) and Konrad Laimer are visibly enjoying themselves.

Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. Even Thomas Müller is still in a good mood.

Even Thomas Müller is still in a good mood.

Image: Keystone

One player stands out in particular during the next Munich goal gala. Those responsible praise one particular scene - and it's not in the offensive.

dpa

22.09.2024, 15:15

22.09.2024, 16:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Bayern stars have well and truly earned their visit to the Oktoberfest after their brilliant performances.
  • "It's tradition, and you have to accept tradition," said unbeaten coach Vincent Kompany.
  • The 22-year-old summer signing Michael Olise, who has already scored five goals and set up three more in his first six games for Bayern, earned particular praise.
Show more

20 goals in a week - the goal-hungry Bayern professionals around young star Michael Olise more than deserved their visit to the Oktoberfest. "That's tradition, and you have to accept tradition," said unbeaten coach Vincent Kompany, who had already promised his players the prospect of one or two masses before the trip to the Weser.

20 goals in one week. Bayern completely tear Bremen apart

20 goals in one weekBayern completely tear Bremen apart

After an impressively dominant performance and an unchallenged 5-0 win over their former title rivals, the new Bayern coach could be all the more patronizing. "Bremen is always a dangerous game, but the boys did a great job," said the Belgian, who has already made his mark on the Bayern team's play in a short space of time. After the brief Thomas Tuchel era, the record champions are back to playing with joy instead of tactics.

During the week, Bayern Munich swept Dinamo Zagreb out of the stadium in the Champions League with a 9:2 victory, setting an incredible record in the process.

Never before in 33 years. Bayern have set this incredible goal record

Never before in 33 yearsBayern have set this incredible goal record

In the best of moods at the Oktoberfest

On Sunday, the Bavarians were therefore in high spirits as they squeezed into their lederhosen to spend a relaxed day at the Oktoberfest with their partners. "I haven't worn lederhosen for a long time. After a win like that, of course you like wearing them and you can also drink a beer or two," said sporting director Max Eberl, who celebrated his 51st birthday on Saturday and therefore had double reason to toast on Sunday.

The fact that Bayern got in the mood for Oktoberfest with their third goal gala in a row had a lot to do with Olise. The 53-million-euro man from Cyrstal Palace put in his strongest performance in a Munich shirt to date, almost single-handedly destroying a hopelessly overstretched Bremen side with two goals and two assists.

Special praise from Kane for Olise

There was special praise for this from top scorer Harry Kane. "Michael was a constant threat," Kane said of the 22-year-old right-back. "First and foremost, he's a really good player. He's also a top lad. He's enjoying being in Munich," Kane said of the France international.

11 goals in Munich. Kane scores four goals in a wild game - three of them from the penalty spot

11 goals in MunichKane scores four goals in a wild game - three of them from the penalty spot

With his speed and dribbling, Olise repeatedly posed huge problems for Bremen. "He has a great mentality, always wants to improve, always wants more goals and assists. That's a great attitude. Because you have to be hungry to develop. And that's exactly what he is," said Kane, praising the London-born Olise.

First comparisons with Arjen Robben

After his gala performance, some already wanted to compare the Frenchman with Dutchman Arjen Robben, who shone at Bayern for ten years from 2009 to 2019. "That's a big comparison, there's still a long way to go. Robben was one of the best in the world in his position," Kane said of the comparison. "But Michael is enjoying his football, enjoying his time in Munich. He was fantastic today."

Kompany and Eberl agreed. However, those responsible focused less on the Frenchman's offensive spectacle and more on one action in defense. "He helped us to keep a clean sheet," said Kompany about a scene in the second half. "When Bremen then played their way through once, Michael Olise cleared the ball in his own penalty area - that's Bayern Munich!" enthused Eberl.

Bayern ready for Bayer

Kompany, however, immediately took the new shooting star to task again. "He's a very talented player. He couldn't have started much better, but he has to keep going," said the Belgian, who, however, sees no danger of Olise taking off. "I don't have the feeling that he feels any pressure. He's a boy who enjoys football."

He can prove that again next Sunday in the top match against Bayer Leverkusen. "Leverkusen are the reigning German champions and have outstanding quality. That will be the first real yardstick," said Eberl. "We are looking forward to it."

Impressions from Bayern's Oktoberfest party

Not a Bayern player, but still worth seeing 😂

dpa

