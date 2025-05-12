Thomas Müller and some of his teammates made the trip to Ibiza after the Bayern legend's last home game. Picture: Keystone

The party of Thomas Müller and some of his teammates continues in Ibiza. The short trip causes criticism. The next party follows next Sunday.

The Ibiza trip of some Bayern stars around Thomas Müller has provoked criticism. "It has something to do with professionalism and seriousness," said Sky expert Dietmar Hamann. He pointed out that Munich's upcoming opponents TSG Hoffenheim were still in a long-distance duel with 1. FC Heidenheim for direct relegation. However, Heidenheim would have to make up for the clearly inferior goal difference with a win and Hoffenheim would have to lose the home game against FC Bayern.

Hamann appeals to role model function

On Monday, Bild published private pictures showing the Bayern stars around Müller and Manuel Neuer partying in Ibiza. In addition to the two veterans, Harry Kane, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Raphaël Guerreiro, Jonas Urbig, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, Konrad Laimer and Eric Dier are also said to be on the trip to the Balearic island.

"I don't understand the club if they've given it the nod. In light of what the sporting director said last week: Nothing has changed there. And you also have a role model function," said Hamann. "You have a lot of young players on campus. The competition is still going on. In Heidenheim, jobs and livelihoods depend on it. It's unprofessional and it's not serious."

First a rejection, now a trip

The previous week, when the Munich team had clinched the championship, they had canceled a trip to the championship. "We heard about it, spoke to the team and discussed it openly yesterday. We said: That's not appropriate, the competition is still ongoing. The team understood that, so no trip," Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl said on Sky before the match in Leipzig.

In the spring of 2022, there was already a fuss about a trip by Bayern professionals to the party island. "They've done it before. They should have realized back then that it might not be such a good idea," said Oliver Kahn, who was CEO at the time. "You stand there and say at first, no, we won't do that, and then we do it now. It's always a bit difficult. What are they doing in Ibiza now?" Three years ago, the club accepted the trip as a "team-building measure".

Sunday celebration on the town hall balcony

We don't want to "play the moralizer, but it's just unfortunate," said Kahn. "We've already done one thing or another. I can remember playing golf, even though I had a slight strain."

After the short trip over the training-free days, the Bayern stars are expected back in Munich early to prepare for the Hoffenheim game. The following day, the Munich players will celebrate on the Rathaus balcony. The club's footballers, who won the league and cup double for the first time in the club's history this season, will also be there.

