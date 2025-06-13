Auckland City's Jerson Lagos (right) will probably rarely have the ball in his feet against Bayern. Keystone

"The spirit is set." That's what Thomas Müller says ahead of FC Bayern's entry into the Club World Cup. The opener in Cincinnati looks like a first-round match in the DFB Cup against a first division team.

Bayern face Auckland City in the opening game of the Club World Cup.

It is an unequal duel. On the one side are the world stars from Munich, on the other the amateur footballers from New Zealand, who sacrifice their vacation days for the Club World Cup as they all have "normal" jobs on the side.

Anything other than a resounding victory for Bayern would be a big surprise. Show more

3:0? 5:0? 7:0? The only question before FC Bayern enter the Club World Cup in the USA, which is full of question marks, can only be this: How high will the Munich stars beat the amateur footballers from Auckland City? New Zealand have been world champions in rugby three times, but in football this nation of five million is a pretty small one.

Even in the Bayern squad, nobody dares to talk up the record Champions League winners from Oceania. Not even sporting director Max Eberl. "Auckland is probably the weakest opponent. But we still have to play them and win," said the 51-year-old with a view to Group C. Boca Juniors from Argentina and good Champions League acquaintances Benfica Lisbon will be different caliber.

Late arrival of Kane, Laimer and Sané

For Bayern on Sunday at the unusual kick-off time of 12.00 noon at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati (18.00 CEST), it is a task like a first-round match in the DFB Cup against a top league team. The drop is huge. But only if Bayern play Larifari.

Tournament veterans Manuel Neuer (39) and Thomas Müller (35) do not see this danger despite a short adjustment period to the challenging climate, jet lag and a fragmented journey for the team. Goalscorer Harry Kane, Konrad Laimer and Leroy Sané, who quickly finalized his transfer to Galatasaray Istanbul, were the last players to arrive at the team headquarters in Orlando on Friday evening (local time).

"We're here to win this thing"

"We'll be ready," reassured captain Neuer. "The spirit is set," Müller announced ahead of his final Bayern mission. "We're going into the tournament to win games. We'll start right away with the first game."

Müller reported on an internal announcement from Vincent Kompany: "The coach didn't leave a question mark, he put an exclamation mark on it. We want to be here to win this thing. And that's how we're approaching it!"

After missing out on the "title dahoam" in the Champions League, Kompany is determined to make it to the final of the global club competition in America on July 13 in front of the gates of New York. And thus fulfill a great wish of the Bayern bosses. At the premiere of the XXL tournament with 32 teams, the cash register should really ring. As world champions, the Bundesliga giants would earn over 100 million euros.

Auckland pros have to sacrifice their vacation

Auckland City should be the ideal warm-up for the maximum of six games afterwards. "We have many champions in all sports - but not in football," Wynton Rufer told "Kicker". The former Werder Bremen professional runs a soccer school in Auckland. So he knows his way around. The 62-year-old admitted honestly: "I would be happy if we only lose 0:3."

Midfielder Gerard Garriga expressed similar sentiments in an interview with "Bild": They have good players with potential and occasionally win against second division teams from Dubai in test matches. "But we don't have anyone in the squad who can only live from playing football and devote themselves exclusively to sport. My colleagues are painters, teachers, warehouse workers or real estate agents and have to sacrifice their vacations to take part in matches and tournaments." He himself can make a living from football, but only because he works as a coach at the club's football school.

Eberl: "It's a huge tournament and exciting for all of us"

This sets the lower bar for Bayern. "In a tournament, it's always very important to play the first game successfully, especially in the group stage, to get off to a good start," said captain Neuer. Kompany is likely to field the players in the starting eleven who were part of the first travel group on Tuesday and therefore had the longest time to acclimatize on site.

"Vinnie has given it a lot of thought. You won't start with all the international players against Auckland," revealed Eberl. He calls the tournament in the new format "an adventure". No one can assess what lies ahead. "It's a huge tournament and exciting for all of us."

Kompany will be distributing and dosing the playing time, especially at the beginning. Especially for key players like Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano, who are coming back from major injuries and are now set to make their comeback. "These are guys who will now have to be integrated slowly. They're not going to play 90 minutes straight away - every three days. They won't be able to do that," said Eberl.