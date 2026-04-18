Swiss international Fabian Rieder (left) shone in Leverkusen with two goals. Picture: Imago

Bayern Munich will only need a draw at home to Stuttgart on Sunday to clinch their 35th league title. Hoffenheim will help their cause on Saturday with a 2:1 win against Dortmund.

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A few days after the football festival in the Champions League against Real Madrid, there is every indication that there will also be a championship party in Munich on Sunday. First-placed Dortmund, with Gregor Kobel in goal, conceded two penalties from Andrej Kramaric (41st and 98th) to suffer their second defeat in a row and remain twelve points behind Bayern Munich. With a point on Sunday, the defending champions can no longer be caught up mathematically in the remaining four rounds.

Fabian Rieder put in a brilliant performance on Saturday afternoon. The Swiss international scored both goals in Augsburg's 2:1 win in Leverkusen. In the 15th minute he scored with a deflected shot and deep into stoppage time he converted a penalty. The former YB midfielder now has six goals for the season in the championship. Leverkusen, who take on Bayern Munich in the Cup semi-final on Wednesday, had taken the lead early on thanks to a header duel won by Patrik Schick against Cédric Zesiger.

Muheim injured, Puertas scores

In the heated northern derby between Werder Bremen and Hamburg (3:1), Swiss international Miro Muheim had to be substituted with a quarter of an hour to go due to injury. The full-back's right knee was damaged in a tackle. It is still unclear how badly the Zurich player was injured.

A little later, the game was also over for former Basel player Philipp Otele. The Nigerian from HSV was shown the red card for a foul on Lausanne's Cameron Puertas. The match-winner in Bremen was the Danish double goalscorer Jens Stage. Puertas scored the 3:1 in stoppage time, his first goal in the Bundesliga.

Defeat for trailblazer Marie-Louise Eta

In the relegation battle, Wolfsburg secured their first win since January, giving them renewed hope. Patrick Wimmer and Dzenan Pejcinovic scored at Union Berlin to secure a 2-1 win for the penultimate-placed team, who are now just two points off the relegation places. Marie-Louise Eta made her debut for Union Berlin as the first female head coach in the men's Bundesliga.

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