Harry Kane celebrates Lennart Karl's goal against Cologne. KEYSTONE

Bayern Munich celebrate their 15th win in the 17th round. The German champions turn the game around in Cologne and win 3:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After trailing 1-0, Munich equalized in the first half through Serge Gnabry. Min-Jae Kim and substitute Lennart Karl turned the game around in the second half against Cologne, who were still missing Joël Schmied through injury. As a result, Bayern Munich have an eleven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the halfway stage of the championship.

It was a bitter evening for the Swiss internationals: Borussia Mönchengladbach central defender Nico Elvedi went down 5-1 against Hoffenheim and did not cut a good figure in several scenes.

In addition to Johan Manzambi, Bruno Ogbus also made his first appearance of the season for SC Freiburg. The U21 international, who moved to Germany from Grasshoppers' youth academy in 2022, moved into the starting line-up due to several absentees in defense. Ogbus put in a decent performance, but was unable to prevent the 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig.

Telegrams and table

Wolfsburg - St. Pauli 2:1 (1:1). - Goals: 25. Eriksen (penalty) 1:0. 40. Smith 1:1. 88. Pejcinovic 2:1.

Leipzig - Freiburg 2:0 (0:0). - Goals: 53rd Orban 1:0. 56th Romulo 2:0. - Remarks: Freiburg with Ogbus and Manzambi.

Hoffenheim - Borussia Mönchengladbach 5:1 (4:0). - Goals: 22. Kramaric (penalty) 1:0. 24. Lemperle 2:0. 45. Kramaric 3:0. 45. Kramaric 4:0. 69. Machino 4:1. 77. Moerstedt 5:1. - Comments: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (injured).

1. FC Köln - Bayern Munich 1:3 (1:1). - Goals: 41 Maina 1:0. 45 Gnabry 1:1. 71 Kim 1:2. 84 Karl 1:3. - Comments: Cologne without Schmied (injured).