2020 was the last time Bayern won the DFB Cup. IMAGO

On Wednesday evening, FC Bayern will be looking to secure their first DFB Cup final appearance since 2020 against Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Stuttgart coach Hoeness is confronted with wild transfer rumors ahead of the clash with Freiburg.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich will once again face Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB Cup semi-final and will be aiming to reach the final this time after being knocked out last year.

Stuttgart and Freiburg face off in the second semi-final, with VfB having a clear historical advantage and aiming to defend their title.

Despite rumors about Real Madrid, Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness remains focused on the season and calmly rejects speculation about a transfer. Show more

FC Bayern Munich last reached the final of the DFB Cup on July 4, 2020. Back then, in the 2019/20 coronavirus season, Bayern celebrated the last of a total of 20 cup wins under coach Hansi Flick. Their opponents at the time were Bayer Leverkusen. Munich defeated the Werkself 4:2 on their way to winning the treble in an empty Berlin Olympic Stadium.

Bayern will face Leverkusen again in today's semi-final. Last year, the Munich side had already reached the last 16 of the Cup against Bayer. After an early red card for Manuel Neuer, Vincent Kompany's team lost 1-0 with a short-handed penalty. This year, everything should be different. "It's not about revenge. Of course, you always take a defeat into the next game. Then you want to show that you'll be the better team again," said the Bayern coach ahead of the game.

Freiburg as the next hurdle on Stuttgart's path to defending the title

VfB Stuttgart are on their way to defending their title. The only team standing between the Swabians and another place in the cup final is SC Freiburg. Thursday will be the sixth time that the two sides have met in the Baden-Württemberg Cup. The record speaks clearly in favor of Stuttgart, who have won four of the previous five meetings in the DFB Cup.

The last time the two rivals met in the cup was in December 2020, when the reigning cup winners narrowly won 1:0 thanks to a goal from Sasa Kalajdzic. This duel also took place in the semi-finals. In April 2013, Martin Harnik headed VfB into the final in Berlin, which they lost 3-2 to Bayern.

Hoeness first cup winner, then "royal"?

VfB coach Sebastian Hoeness takes speculation about a vague interest from Real Madrid in his stride. "That doesn't really concern me now," said the VfB Stuttgart coach ahead of the DFB Cup semi-final on Thursday. He is focused on the final phase of the season with the Swabians, he confirmed.

He has said similar things about other transfer rumors in recent years. "Same procedure as every year, I would say. We've had these issues from time to time in the final phase and I think the answers have always been relatively clear. I've left no room for doubt," said Hoeness.

Sebastian Hoeness has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (archive picture) Harry Langer/dpa

Sport Bild had previously reported that Hoeness was also being discussed at Real Madrid when it came to finding a successor to interim coach Álvaro Arbeloa. The 43-year-old is being closely monitored. According to the report, Real have not made any inquiries to Hoeness or the Bundesliga club.