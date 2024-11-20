Will Joshua Kimmich stay at FC Bayern? Tom Weller/dpa

Joshua Kimmich's contract expires at the end of the season and many top clubs have the national team captain on their radar. Munich want to extend his contract quickly.

dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Josua Kimmich's contract with FC Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season.

The German record champions want to extend his contract.

Kimmich says that the decision "should be carefully considered". Show more

Football record champions Bayern Munich are stepping up the pace in contract talks with national team captain Joshua Kimmich. "We've already said publicly that we want to start talks with him about a contract extension as soon as possible. I would like him to continue to be one of the cornerstones of the team," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told the Abendzeitung newspaper.

Kimmich's contract expires at the end of the season. In the national team circle, the 29-year-old had emphasized that the decision "should be carefully considered". Kimmich, who is also highly sought-after internationally, has been playing in Munich since 2015. "We also know what my situation was like eight to ten weeks ago, when you had the feeling: When will Kimmich finally be gone?" said Kimmich, who is once again playing a central role under coach Vincent Kompany.

Dreesen: "The important thing is that it gets this far"

Dreesen noted that Kimmich, as an ambitious player, knows "which club he is at and what goals he can achieve here with us". Together with Jamal Musiala and Aleks Pavlovic, Kimmich should be one of the faces of FC Bayern. As for Musiala, whose contract expires in 2025, the CEO is hoping for successful talks - no matter when. "I don't want to put a time frame on it now. The important thing is that it happens, even if it doesn't happen by the end of the year."

dpa