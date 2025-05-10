Instead of Neuer: Müller holds up the championship trophy KEYSTONE

Before the presentation of the championship trophy and plenty of beer showers, Thomas Müller celebrates a victory in his last Bayern home game. The effort for his own goal goes unrewarded.

Thomas Müller threw kissing hands into the crowd as he walked through the trellis of his Bayern family on his substitution. The departing club icon celebrated one last home victory with FC Bayern in an emotional farewell. Before being handed the championship trophy and showered with beer, Müller celebrated a 2-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in his farewell home game for Munich.

The 35-year-old tried everything, but a goal of his own simply wouldn't come on Thomas Müller's big day. Nevertheless, he sat on the bench with a broad smile after his substitution.

It remains 150 Bundesliga goals

Harry Kane (31st minute) and Michael Olise (90th) provided a fitting backdrop for Müller's big farewell in his 750th competitive game for Munich in front of 75,000 spectators, including Müller's parents. Not much was missing, and Müller would have scored for the 151st time in the Bundesliga in his beloved football home.

He failed to beat Gladbach keeper Jonas Omlin from the best position (57') and Stefan Lainer saved another shot for a corner (68'). "Let's go Müller, score a goal," echoed through the Allianz Arena. His long-range shot flew over anyway (78').

Day with many goosebump moments

One more Bundesliga game next Saturday in Hoffenheim and the Club World Cup from June 14 to July 13 in the USA - then, after a quarter of a century, it's the end of FC Bayern. "I don't know for whom the emotions are greater, for Thomas or the Bayern fans. We will still feel how important he was for the club in the years to come," said coach Vincent Kompany on Sky.

Für immer Thomas Müller. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/mmGCIb02W4 — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) May 10, 2025

Müller's day, which was full of goosebump moments, began at the latest when he was the first Bayern star to be nudged by Joshua Kimmich to warm up. There were repeated shouts of Thomas Müller from the stands, with many fans wearing Müller's special jersey or holding up posters for the crowd favorite. Star tenor Jonas Kaufmann sang the new club anthem accompanied by a large fan choreography. "A thousand thanks, Thomas," said Kaufmann.

Comeback man Neuer helps with the toast

Müller refrained from making any grand farewell speeches at the official tribute by the Bayern board members in traditional costume before kick-off. During the game, the leading actor was then repeatedly seen on the video screen high up under the stadium roof. How he laughed, gesticulated or gave commands. The last home game "in the living room", as he had said beforehand, awakened "emotions even in an old hand like me".

He was able to thank his long-time companion Manuel Neuer that the Thomas Müller festival did not start with a deficit. The captain, who made his comeback two months after tearing a muscle fibre, saved from Lainer's cross (8').

And he saved Eric Dier, who also left the club in the summer, from scoring a goal of his own (23'). In the closing stages, Neuer also saved from Tomas Cvancara (79).

Kane deflects Olise's shot into the net

Kane then put Bayern on course for victory. After a spectacular shot from Olise, Müller tapped his head and quickly realized that the English title debutant had steered the ball into the goal. Shortly before the break, Müller almost showed his specialty. It didn't take much for Kane to make it 2:0 after the assist from the record-breaking player. Olise made it 2-0 shortly before the end.

There were big celebrations at the final whistle. It was the start of many celebrations with a visit to the town hall balcony on May 18 as the next emotional Müller Day.