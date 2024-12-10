  1. Residential Customers
Champions League highlights Bayern win with aplomb ++ Real take a big step towards the knockout phase

Linus Hämmerli

10.12.2024

Real Madrid secure a much-needed win in the 6th round of the Champions League league phase. The defending champions won 3:2 at Atalanta Bergamo, while Leverkusen, PSG and Bayern also triumphed.

10.12.2024, 23:25

10.12.2024, 23:35

A double strike in the opening quarter of an hour of the second half gave Real Madrid the win at the Italian Serie A leaders. Vinicius Junior (56') and Jude Bellingham (59') surprised Atalanta Bergamo, who had made it 1-1 shortly before the break with a penalty converted by Charles De Ketelaere and later reduced the deficit to 2-3 through Ademola Lookman.

In the top-of-the-table clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan, the Germans scored in the 90th minute to win 1-0. Nordi Mukiele was the first player to beat Yann Sommer in the Inter goal in this phase of the league. The victory for the Bundesliga side led by Granit Xhaka was well deserved. The crossbar saved the beaten Sommer in the Italian champions' goal in the first few minutes of the game.

Liverpool FC are the only team yet to concede a point. The Premier League leaders won their sixth game in Girona 1-0, with Mohamed Salah's penalty after just over an hour making the difference in Catalonia. The in-form Egyptian has 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 games this season.

While Liverpool have already booked their place in the next round, Leipzig are the first team with no chance of progressing. Coach Marco Rose's team suffered their sixth defeat at home to Aston Villa, losing 3-2.

Paris Saint-Germain, the second heavyweight under heavy pressure, returned to the race for a place in the knockout rounds after two consecutive defeats. Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos and Nuno Mendes and youngster Désiré Doué scored in a 3-0 win in Salzburg.

Video highlights. Real win crazy game against Atalanta

Video highlightsReal win crazy game against Atalanta

Video highlights. Bayern turn the game around against Shakhtar and win clearly

Video highlightsBayern turn the game around against Shakhtar and win clearly

First goal for Yann Sommer. Leverkusen crack Inter in the 90th minute

First goal for Yann SommerLeverkusen crack Inter in the 90th minute

6 games, 6 wins. Salah scores from the spot - Liverpool also win in Girona

6 games, 6 winsSalah scores from the spot - Liverpool also win in Girona

Contract until 2026. Abrashi extends his contract with the Grasshoppers

Contract until 2026Abrashi extends his contract with the Grasshoppers