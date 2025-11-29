Luis Diaz (right) fired Bayern to victory after a cross from Joshua Kimmich (left). Keystone

Bayern Munich beat St. Pauli 3-1 in the 12th round of the Bundesliga thanks to two stoppage-time goals and are now eight points clear of Leipzig at the top of the table.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After suffering their first defeat of the season against Arsenal (1:3) in the Champions League on Wednesday, Bayern only just averted another disappointment against St. Pauli despite 80 percent possession. Luis Diaz scored the decisive 2:1 in the 93rd minute after a cross from Joshua Kimmich. It was the Colombian new signing's seventh goal in the Bundesliga. Three minutes later, Nicolas Jackson made it 3:1.

St. Pauli had already taken the lead in the 6th minute through Andreas Hountondji; Raphael Guerreiro equalized for the defending champions shortly before the break (44'). The visitors conceded their ninth defeat in a row in the championship.

Augsburg suffered their eighth defeat with a 3-0 loss at Hoffenheim, who are now in fourth place. The hosts' third goal (45') was an own goal by Switzerland's Cédric Zesiger, who was substituted in the 72nd minute. Fabian Rieder played the entire match for Augsburg.

