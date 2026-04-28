Bayern coach Vincent Kompany will be missing his team for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final Keystone

PSG versus Bayern - there is currently no bigger football duel in Europe. In the 50th game of the season, however, the Munich side are faced with a handicap. A Kompany assistant has to be the boss.

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The Munich treble chasers, bursting with strength and self-confidence and led by the magical Jamal Musiala, would have loved to do without this incalculable exceptional situation. A test of strength against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, led by world footballer Ousmane Dembélé, is the biggest possible test in the Champions League as the season draws to a close. Especially in the semi-final and particularly away at the heated Parc des Princes.

Vincent Kompany is suspended for Tuesday's first leg after picking up a third yellow card. A handicap that could have serious consequences on the way to the final in Budapest on May 30.

Danks in charge

Preparation, tactics, line-up: the 40-year-old Belgian can still do all that. But once the Munich team arrives at the stadium, Kompany is out and his assistant Aaron Danks will have to take on the role of boss. "Of course we'll miss him on the touchline. He's our leader, he's our boss," said goalscorer Harry Kane on his debut without Kompany.

Danks usually makes a visible appearance in everyday matches when Bayern or their opponents take a corner or a free kick. Kompany then leaves the stage to him. And in Paris? Things should go well without the aura, without Kompany's spontaneous inspirations. "We will rise to this challenge and manage it as a team," said sporting director Christoph Freund.

297 days after the Musiala shock

However, Kompany's suspension is not the only major personnel issue. There is also Jamal Musiala. 297 days after his serious leg injury at the Club World Cup in the USA, the 23-year-old is set for an emotional reunion with PSG. The shocking images of the violent crash with the then PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are unforgotten.

But now the German international seems to be turning into "Magic Musiala" again. "That jubilation, that smile - when an attacking player has that, everything is solved," said Kompany after the win in Mainz. Musiala is set to come full circle at the Prinzenpark.

The 2:1 from the league phase as a blueprint

Bayern and Paris are two proven coaching teams. Kompany has shaped the Bayern machine, the Spaniard Luis Enrique the best PSG ensemble to date.

The 2-1 win in the league phase could serve as a blueprint for Munich, when Bayern dominated the visiting game in November with man-to-man pressing. "We're expecting the same game as then," said Kane. Intense, high-scoring, spectacular.